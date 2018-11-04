Botched!: Late Foxy, Sasha Dives, Kofi Trippin, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a busy week in the world of wrestling. Evolution went down on Sunday. I liked the show, but it takes up most of this column because that’s what the people were paying attention to. I watched Raw & don’t remember any of it. SmackDown had some fun stuff, and there was a show on Friday after I wrote this that we might cover next week.

Lots of stuff going on, so let’s get right to it.

1. Late Foxy: Evolution started off with Trish Stratus & Lita taking on Mickie James & Alicia Fox. It went pretty well, the crowd was really hyped for the whole piece of business. There was a problem toward the end when Trish hit the Stratusfaction bulldog on Mickie. Alicia was supposed to break up the pin, and she did…eventually…

watching evolution no idea why they'd show a replay of the ref stopping the count because fox was late pic.twitter.com/gdndIy8J44 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) October 29, 2018



I had to laugh when they showed the replay that completely exposed it. It looked better the first time.

2. Kind of a side slam : The Historic Women’s Battle Royal was a fairly typical battle royal. Lots of wild stuff going on, like Ember Moon’s side slam on Carmella. My man Daniel with the GIFage for this one and the next two.

Ember didn’t get a hold of Carmella where she needed to. There’s some kind of joke there maybe.

3. Ivory vs. the ropes: Mandy Rose tried to eliminate Ivory from the battle royal. She lost her grip & the ropes wanted nothing to do with it.

Ivory looks so frustrated for somebody that managed to avoid elimination.

4. Sasha dives typically don’t end well: Sasha Banks likes doing dives. I don’t fault her for that, dives always pop a crowd. Unfortunately, it seems like every time she does one it ends up looking something like this.

It’s gotta suck when you land on your ass on the hardest part of the ring. At least it was an accidental apron bump, so I can’t get mad about it.

5. Kofi’s agility took a night off: The Brood Day appeared on SmackDown Live this week, and I think we can all agree it was pretty glorious. The ordinarily graceful Kofi Kingston ran into a problem on his way out of the ring though.

smackdown continues to be the best wwe show pic.twitter.com/5tqRUm90ix — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) October 31, 2018



Is this Kofi’s first appearance in the column? He’s certainly not a regular, that’s for sure. Everybody has their moments.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!