Botched!: Keith Lee Pounces Morrison, Lashley Ruins His Suit, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I’m Steve Cook, hoping you all are having happy holidays and getting ready for a big 2021. We close up a Botched! kind of year with our most recent edition of the column right now…

1. What a Pounce!

Keith Lee has had some memorable moments delivering that Pounce to people. That Adam Cole Pounce into the crowd still gets some buzz. This one, delivered on John Morrison into the Miz…well, memorable in a different way.

Morrison took it a little early, missed Miz, who took the bump anyway. Pretty good stuff.

2. If you want to humiliate someone, don’t ruin your suit in the process

I get what Bobby Lashley is trying to do here. Trying to establish himself as a big man by humiliating some poor staff member who had the ill advised idea of eating Riddle’s donuts. However, if you’re going to be a big bully, you can’t ruin your fancy clothing in the process.

Bobby Lashley got milk on his own suit#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/v5F75I6JfA — GIFSkull III (Backup) #AEWDynamite (@SkullGIF) December 15, 2020

It’s just not a good look, Bob.

3. Dive?

Dives have been quite the topic of conversation lately, so I felt it necessary to include one here. Leon Ruff’s looked pretty good from what I’ve seen. It’s probably not fair to include one of his worst moments here, but this is Botched! and this is what we do.

Even if everybody stood outside the ring all coiled together just waiting to catch some jumping person, it never had a chance here.

4. Powerbombs are now Spinebusters apparently

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t know the name of every wrestling move. Some of these crazy moves these kids are using these days confuse me as much as anybody else. However, I do know the difference between a spinebuster & a powerbomb. Michael Cole, who has seen plenty of both, does not.

He continued with it during a replay. Maybe WWE is re-branding these moves? Tough to say.

5. Lots of Ladders Lately

Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like the ladder match stipulation has been run into the ground. NXT went through a period where they were running one every week. Of course we just had the TLC PPV event, and indy feds still able to run shows are doing their own ladder matches.

I can’t complain too much. It gives me things to put in this column. Like this…

Give Swanson an “A” for effort.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!