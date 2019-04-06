Botched!: Lucha Sasha Banks, Angle Takes Down Angle, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We’re almost there…as you read this it’s WrestleMania Weekend! Everybody’s scrambling to the finish, and when people are scrambling mistakes will be made. Here’s five instances of such a thing…

1. Beth holds the wrong rope for Natalya

It’s been awhile since Beth Phoenix & Natalya had a tag team match, so it’s understandable that the kinks need to be worked out. Less understandable is one of those kinks involving which ring rope Natalya enters through.

Beth holds down the middle rope for Natalya, but Natalya is all like “I’m going under that rope anyway, I do what I want!”. Kinda awkward, no? Speaking of awkward…

2. Lucha Sasha lost in translation to Australian

This drew a lot of attention online…

Sasha Banks goes 0-2 on this one last night. pic.twitter.com/6VoHKsu1zE — Ryan / WrestleBotch (@WrestleBotch) April 2, 2019

People really get mad if you blame Sasha Banks for something, so I’ll just move on to the next one. Some folks just don’t work as bases.

3. The power of Aleister Black

Aleister Black looks like a pretty strong individual, right? He’s certainly strong-willed, to the point that the thought of touching his head is enough to send Dash Wilder tumbling to the outside.

That’s the best explanation I have for why Wilder would flip outside there. Other than just for fun.

4. Kurt Angle takes himself down

Our Olympic Hero had a busy last week of March. He was supposed to wrestle Rey Mysterio on this week’s episode of Raw, but was replaced by Baron Corbin. Angle did get involved after the match though, and for some reason decided to target himself.

alright enough old raw gifs, back to botches KURT ANGLE FROM BEHIND TAKING DOWN ANGLE pic.twitter.com/ABW2ggsQF3 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) April 2, 2019

We haven’t seen too many masochistic wrestlers since the day of Mankind, so it might be time to go down that road again.

5. What date is WrestleMania?

Kofi Kingston finally earned his WWE Championship opportunity last week! He signed his contract on SmackDown this week. He might want to take a closer look at that contract though….

Isn’t this the sort of thing that crooked racist politicians pulled back in the day to keep African Americans from voting? Put the wrong date on there, have them sign it & go AW DARN IT DON’T COUNT SONNY. I can see Vince going down that road.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice WrestleMania Weekend!