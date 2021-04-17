Botched!: Mandy Rose Slips, Michael Cole Sees a Kickout, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild couple of weeks in the world of wrestling, including the biggest shows of the year! It’s a WWE-heavy column this time, but that’s what’s getting the focus in the world these days. Let’s get to it.

1. Riddle forgets what he’s saying

Apparently there’s a story behind this botch with Matt Riddle forgetting whatever he was supposed to say to Auska getting out on air:

Vince McMahon thought this was a lot funnier than what they had come up with. Which it probably was. Riddle almost made a second appearance in this column, but I decided that Sheamus did a great job saving the White Noise slip and it was kinda more impressive that way.

2. Shotzi dive

It wouldn’t be a huge week in WWE without a Shotzi Blackheart dive that didn’t make us all cringe in fear.

That’s why we love Shotzi. We just wish somebody could catch her once in awhile. She needs to face taller wrestlers.

3. Big week for Titus O’Neil!

Our man Titus had a pretty successful WrestleMania week. He was awarded the 2020 Warrior Award, which is well-deserved considering how much charity work he’s done for the WWE. John Cena might be the only other person in Titus’s league as far as that goes. He co-hosted WrestleMania, and perhaps most importantly, no longer has the highest profile slip & fall on WWE television. That now belongs to Mandy Rose thanks to the wet weather at WrestleMania.

Mandy Rose was nice enough to pay tribute to #WrestleMania host Titus O'Neil pic.twitter.com/jxkfyUgEP7 — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) April 11, 2021

Sure, you might say Titus’s was funnier, but it didn’t happen at WrestleMania! Titus even consoled her afterward on social media, because that’s just the kind of guy he is.

4. Rough night for Michael Cole

It was a huge moment for Bianca Belair as she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Sasha Banks put her over like a million bucks, even if Michael Cole thought there was a little controversy for a second there.

Bianca Belair is the champion!!! Also, Michael Cole, come on dawg…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oCYM0c79Tr — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 11, 2021

I think Cole saw Sasha’s legs flopping and didn’t notice that the shoulders were still down. Fortunately most people weren’t listening to Cole at this moment.

5. Bad tags

I’m not going to be like @WrestleCritic and say this was worse than a slip on the entrance ramp.

For me this worse than Mandy Rose's slip yesterday. How did they miss the tag? 😂😂😢😢 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/CKyne8vGiZ — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 12, 2021

In Natalya’s defense, it’s well established that white people have poor rhythm and botch high fives all the time. I know I have, don’t act like you’re better than me!

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!