Botched!: Mandy & Sonya’s Convo, Rey’s Roll-Up, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We’re back with five of the most hilarious miscues in recent memory. We’ve got mis-statements, missed moves, missed camera angles, and some might say we’re missing our brains. It’s a wild time!

1. They’re either getting a title shot or will deserve a title shot.

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville had an interesting conversation on the July 23 edition of SmackDown Live.

@stevecook84 I’m going to go ahead and let you find the botch here. pic.twitter.com/o67VpyIdUr — WWE Trivia Generator (@WWEFactoids) July 24, 2019

Mandy mentioned they would have a match next week. Sonya asked if they would have a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match next week. Mandy said “Yep”, and added that if they won, they would deserve a Tag Team Title match. Certainly, if they were to win a tag team title match, they would deserve a tag team title match. Makes sense to me!

It was all a moot point anyway, as the July 30 SmackDown Live did not feature a Women’s Tag Team Title match, or even the Iiconics taking on Fire & Desire in a non-title match. I suppose it was more important to have Alexa Bliss go over the #1 contender for the singles championship in a tag team match. Priorities!

2. Uso entrance penitentiary

The Usos have had a rough couple of weeks, so I don’t mean to pile on here. But I’m not the guy who bumped into my brother’s elbow and knocked the microphone out of his hand before we hit the catchphrase.

I’m just surprised they didn’t win the Raw Tag Team Championships, to be honest with you.

3. Sami sure left that match quick!

The Gauntlet Match has become WWE’s favorite way of killing time during lengthy television shows. This week saw one to determine the top contender for AJ Styles’ United States Championship. I’m still not sure why Andrade was involved since he’s a SmackDown guy and nobody in the world thought he would be facing AJ at SummerSlam. What I do know is that Andrade got to have a better showing than Sami Zayn.

28 seconds into the video you’ll see Rey Mysterio completely whiff on a schoolboy attempt. He did get the small package a few seconds later, but it was still pretty funny. Unless you’re Sami.

4. Not a bad finish…from what we saw of it.

You know what we don’t get enough of on television? Champion vs. Champion matches! WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took on United States Champion AJ Styles Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, with both Raw & SmackDown’s Tag Team Champions at ringside. There was a lot going on, and the crack production team caught very little of it.

At 1:02 you can see Styles seemingly getting knocked over by the wind before Kofi hits Shadows Over Heck. Later on at 2:30, Xavier Woods hit Karl Anderson with…something. No real idea because it wasn’t shown. Then Big E ran over Luke Gallows, and they cut to that in the middle of it, while Kofi was busy hitting his finishing move on AJ. All pretty cool ideas. Next time somebody might want to give the director a clue, or maybe even spread things out a little bit. You need to take initiative sometimes.

5. Looking forward to NXT Takeaway: Cardiff

Sometimes, it’s best to just let these things go. So what if ol’ boy says something wrong? No reason to say anything about it.

Why do you think I’m not doing a special Botched! tribute to Harley Race this week? I don’t want Harley to take it the wrong way and meet me when I arrive in the afterlife.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!