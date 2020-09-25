Botched!: Mickie James Taps Out, Sue Misses Her Paper Throw, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & wooly couple of weeks in pro wrestling as per usual. We’ve got moments from Raw, Dynamite, Mexico & even Being The Elite for you this time!

1. Asuka vs. Mickie finishes awkwardly

Mickie James got a Raw Women’s Championship match against Asuka on Raw, and it was a pretty cool story. It didn’t have a great ending, as the finish came a little sooner than expected.

The finishing sequence starts around 2 minutes into the video. When Mickie flips on top of Asuka, you see her hand touch the mat a couple of times. The referee took that to mean she was tapping out. I think she was going to submit eventually after some more fighting in the hold, but it definitely was a strange looking ending.

2. Ivelisse ain’t having it

There was much discussion of the Thunder Rosa/Ivelisse match, but I’m not sure we ever got a proper explanation of what happened here…

Mothers dressing their 5 years old kids when they don't want to go to school pic.twitter.com/es1dWmsfcM — ً (@toveluv) September 17, 2020

Rosa trying to apply a hold while Ivelisse sitting there like she’s watching NXT or something.

3. CMLL is back

Lucha libre is starting to make a comeback, even though the virus is taking out wrestlers at a similar rate to NXT & AEW. We’ll see how it goes down there, all I know for sure is that it gives me more material for this column:

CMLL is back. The professionalism is playing it safe & waiting for a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Js9v3txHTa — Rob (@LuchaGifs) September 20, 2020

And that’s what’s really important here, right?

4. Sue throws the papers!

It seems like Being The Elite has turned into Being The Dark Order these days. There’s barely even an Elite to speak of, so we’ve seen more time devoted to Mr. Brodie Lee and the antics of his followers. The most recent episode featured Trent’s mom Sue, who is apparently quite the fan of the Dark Order. She even brought them lunch! The lunch was thrown on the ground, John Silver was blamed, and Sue was going to throw the papers at Silver. Audio is NSFW, since Brodie does a lot of cursing on the show.

Brodie Lee is living his best life in #AEW pic.twitter.com/g6ah8dUNf2 — #AEWRetweeting (@AEWRetweeting) September 21, 2020

Sometimes a botch makes things better. This was one of those instances.

5. Close Call for Kip

Miro’s big in-ring debut on Dynamite didn’t go quite as well as many of us hoped. It could have gone a lot worse for Kip Sabian, who fortunately avoided disaster here:

"You okay?" – Joey Janela to Kip Sabian who apparently got dumped on his head on the concrete. ULTRA YIKES.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ce5EiGlik6 — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 24, 2020

Not a lot of margin for error there. Miro & Kip are a new team, they’ll have to improve their timing & strategy to find success in AEW’s tag team ranks.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!