Botched!: Styles US Champion?, Missed Tags, Unassisted Powerbombs, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! It’s been a busy week in the world of pro wrestling, especially if you’re a Daniel Bryan fan. He appears in one of these, so stay tuned for that!

1. Barely A Tag: The Revival of Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson got a big win on Monday night over Titus Worldwide, reminding us that they are still Top Guys. That may be so, but for a tag team with their experience you’d think they would have more success tagging each other. That really doesn’t sound right, but I’m just gonna play the video clip anyway.

To be fair, Dash & Dawson have missed a lot of time together lately, so maybe they still aren’t quite on the same page.

2. A Shorter DDT Than Usual: The Miztourage & Balor Club had themselves a titanic struggle on Monday night. The Miztourage was ultimately unsuccessful, just like Miz was unsuccessful in his attempt at DDTing Karl Anderson.

I figure it would be easy for bald guys to slip out of those anyway. At least easier than it is for folks with pounds of hair on their head that their opponent can grab onto.

3. What Title Does AJ Hold, Anyway?: The Phenomenal One was at ringside Tuesday night to sit next to the announcers & observe Shinsuke Nakamura’s match with Rusev. He’ll defend the WWE Championship against Nakamura at WrestleMania, though the graphics people weren’t quite sure which belt represented that particular championship.

See, this is why there should be less graphics most of the time. Somebody out there to sit & observe doesn’t need all that stuff on the screen describing who they are.

4. Day Doesn’t End: Baron Corbin tried to hit the End of Days on Tye Dillinger. It didn’t quite end Dillinger’s day.

Baron Corbin hits the Oh My Days pic.twitter.com/W5czFhhDQN — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) March 21, 2018

They did a nice job going on for thirty seconds longer. Has anybody pointed out the irony of Corbin’s finisher being called the End of Days when he’s on the same show with New Day & Rusev Day? It feels like somebody in one of the Day teams should take offense to this.

5. Sami Doesn’t Help : SmackDown ended with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn beating the bejeezus out of General Manager & recently-cleared Daniel Bryan. This was some pretty heavy stuff. You could tell Kevin & Sami didn’t really want to do it, but they had no choice after Bryan fired them. The final blow was an Owens powerbomb to the apron, but there was one slight flaw.

Sami was supposed to grab Bryan and make it an assisted powerbomb into the ring apron, but couldn’t quite get his hands on him. Which might have been for the best anyway.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!