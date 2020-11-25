Botched!: MJF’s Balloons, Rey’s 619 Slip, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another crazy couple of weeks in the wrestling world! As usual, there’s way too much for me to keep track of, but I’ve found five moments where things went awry and brought a smile to my face. Let’s break them down!

1. Trent? Slips?

Those AEW ropes have proven problematic for wrestlers recently. At 2:50 of the below video, Trent? ran into his own problems with those pesky ropes duiring his match with Miro.

You know what, though? Miro saved that thing. He didn’t hesitate when Trent slipped, he just went right to what he wanted to do anyway & didn’t stand there all confused. That’s a professional right there.

2. Balloons + tropical storm = bad idea

MJF beat Chris Jericho at Full Gear and got himself inducted into the Inner Circle. He then wanted to celebrate Jericho’s birthday, and he even brought balloons for the occasion! The only problem? There was a tropical storm ongoing during the show.

I didn't notice this amazing balloon moment from Dynamite pic.twitter.com/sUIpbovu9F — still tired (@Maffewgregg) November 12, 2020

It still kinda worked though, because MJF looked like a complete jackass with the balloon stunt blowing up in his face. I also don’t worry much about AEW’s status in the grand scheme of things since they have $2500 to blow on stuff like this.

3. Eddie got him!

Rey Mysterio finally ended his feud with Seth Rollins by scoring a big victory on SmackDown. Things didn’t quite end as smoothly as he hoped, however.

I dug Rey’s attempt at an explanation during a postmatch interview online, saying that ol’ Eddie Guerrero probably pulled the ropes on him since it was the anniversary of Eddie’s death. I could see Eddie’s ghost doing something like that.

4. Skipping a Round

Maffew kind of puts it the best in the description.

Weird & uninteresting botch on NXT UK this week as they manage to go from Round 4 to Round 6 during the British Rounds Match. pic.twitter.com/7D18Am8LLE — still tired (@Maffewgregg) November 16, 2020

It kind of reminds me of a story I heard from back in the day. Randy Savage & Lanny Poffo were on top of their father’s ICW territory back in the early 80s. They were going to work a 60 minute draw at an event, but chop off a few minutes because the fans wouldn’t know any better. The only problem: There was a gigantic clock on the wall of the building. So when they rang the bell at “sixty minutes”, everybody in the place knew it had only been forty. Ah, good times.

5. What’s with British things being hard?

Kay Lee Ray & Piper Niven had a big brawl on NXT UK, but you had to know that Jinny would make her presence known. You also had to know that whatever that contraption they were trying to break would have none of it. British wood is hard, yo.

Indeed, that British wood.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!