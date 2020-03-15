Botched!: Moxley Gets Cut Off, Darby’s Dive, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! To say it’s been an eventful week in the world would be a bit of an understatement. There’s a lot going on, and most of it isn’t great. So let’s sit back, relax and enjoy the hilarity for a few minutes. Let’s laugh at stuff going wrong in wrestling & forget about whatever’s coming up on the horizon. Sounds good, right?

1. Darby comes up a little short

Who doesn’t love Darby Allin? The guy puts it all out there every night. I don’t see his career lasting terribly long, but it’s going to be fun while it lasts. He loves doing those dives…we all know that when you live by the dive, you die by the dive:

Sammy Guevara was in no position to even adjust in order to catch him, so Darby had to hit his spot there. Just a little short.

2. Don’t Play Mox Off!

Jon Moxley won the AEW Championship at Revolution. You’d think the sound guy would have enough respect for such an accomplishment to not cut the man off during his victory speech.

I am gonna- *riff* HEY WHAT THE FUCK (i'm making it up as i go along) pic.twitter.com/F1lqBbIPgN — Maffew (WM seemed like a good idea at the time) (@Maffewgregg) March 1, 2020

Dude must be a Chris Jericho fan.

3. Rey didn’t quite get all of that one

Rey Mysterio has been around forever and still puts on a heck of a show. Even Rey isn’t perfect, as we see at 2:20 in the video below.

Hey, at least it was enough to get the pinfall, right?

4. RONK AND ROLL!

For heaven’s sake, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson have been a tag team for longer than I’ve been alive. (And it’s not like I’m a young pup!) Y’all can’t spell their team name right?

Damn it, Lagana!

5. This is why NXT wrestlers rehearse their entrances

I always thought the Jurassic Express got along pretty well. This interaction between Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt indicates otherwise:

there's a lot of bad news right now hopefully Luchasaurus accidentally kicking Marko Stunt can help brighten things up pic.twitter.com/BMXEb6LREo — Maffew (WM seemed like a good idea at the time) (@Maffewgregg) March 12, 2020

Jungle Boy looked pretty concerned. There may be some dissention in the ranks!

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!