Botched!: Natalya’s Hair Extensions, Raw Women’s Tag Champs, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! There’s been more wrestling than one can shake a stick at over the past couple of weeks. The tough part was narrowing things down to five, but that’s exactly what I’ve done for you fine people.

1. Chik Tormenta vs. Floor

Last year we did a whole column of things that happened at TripleMania. The show didn’t quite reach that level of botchiness this year, mostly because Vampiro wasn’t on commentary farting around or yelling at somebody to play his music. There were the typical missed dives and spotty work and things like that, but Chik Tormenta’s fall that was meant to go through a ladder took the “prize” this year.

Yikes. You know things are bad when “the ladder” is the preferred landing spot.

2. Mark Kanellis?

The Street Profits have been hanging out a lot backstage lately, commenting on various goings-on within the WWE Universe. That’s all good, but it’d be nice if they would at least learn the wrestlers’ names…

…maybe “Mark Kanellis” is what they call him backstage? Probably not, Mike & Maria have worked the system better than anybody in WWE the last couple of years.

3. Charlotte snatched Natalya bald!

For all I know, every woman in professional wrestling is using hair extensions. I typically can’t tell the difference unless it’s Dr. Wagner Jr. trying to build up his hair vs. mask match with Blue Demon Jr..

The hair stuff happens around 3:55 in the video. From what I can tell, Charlotte grabbed ahold of some of Nattie’s extensions while in the resthold, and they went with Charlotte when Natalya powered her out of the hold. Then eventually they made their way off of Natalya’s head around the 4:30 mark. Call me crazy, but I think I liked Nattie a little better without the clump.

4. New what tag team champions?

I know it was quite awhile between Women’s Tag Team Championship matches on television. But if you go to 2:10 in the video below you’ll see how much the graphics people forgot about the title. The name, for instance.

Jeez, could you imagine WWE trying to have Raw & SmackDown Women’s Tag Team Champions? No, no you couldn’t.

5. Who wants to headscissor Elias?

Ricochet wanted to Monday night on Raw! It didn’t quite go the way he planned though.

This could have been really bad for Ricochet! pic.twitter.com/hl3MxfmfUz — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 13, 2019

Here’s a question: do we appreciate Elias for taking the bump anyway, or should he have held off on it? I used to fall into the former camp, but as I get older & crankier I feel more like guys should only take bumps when they have reason to.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!