Botched!: Nia Jax Running At You, Drew Takes Out Titantron, Regular Fenix Dive, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild couple of weeks in wrestling, and for me in general. I’ve been going through some things this year. Pro wrestling has as well, so let’s go through them together!

1. Dude Dives Through Chair

You knew we had to cover this one, right? First of all, it’s nice that the ECWA is still running shows here in 2020. Their Super 8 Tournament introduced the Northeast indies to a ton of talent back in the day. Second of all…yeah, let’s just watch the dude dive through the chair thanks to outside dude losing him in the lights or something.

It was almost twenty-five years ago the first time I saw a bump similar to this. The Heavenly Bodies returned to Smoky Mountain Wrestling to take on Tracy Smothers & the Dirty White Boy for the SMW Tag Team Championship. Of course, Tracy & DWB were known as the Thugs, and I can’t mention this without going into the spiel….

T IS FOR TERRIBLE

H IS FOR HELL

U IS FOR UGLY AND

G IS FOR JAIL CAUSE A THUG CAN’T SPELL!

Things had broken down, as they were wont to do in Knoxville, and Tracy decided to piledrive Dr. Tom Prichard through a ringside table. You’ve seen that before, and you know how the table tends to break during it. These two guys just made a big hole in a table that still stood on four legs. One of the most tremendous things I’ve ever seen. How this isn’t immediately available on YouTube, or as a GIF on Twitter, I have no idea. I’m sure somebody in the comment section can find it, and I invite them to illuminate the rest of the world.

The point I’m getting to here is we can blame Jim Cornette for stuff like this. He’s created a generation of spot monkeys putting themselves through random objects. As much as he complains about it, it’s at least partially his fault.

2. Would you let Nia Jax run at you?

I feel like Raw’s female babyfaces are smartening up, and understand the best way to avoid Nia Jax injuring them.

I don’t blame Lana at all. No reason to let that woman clobber you into oblivion.

3. Would you let Pat McAfee Swanton at you?

I didn’t mind this…

Until he apparently made a comeback so he could take all the UE finishers because that’s what NXT does. And people wonder why NXT is in the mud. They let punters look like God. I warned everybody, but they wouldn’t listen. Nobody listens to me. Then they wonder why nobody watches their show. #shrug

4. A regular Fenix dive

There was nothing that Eddie Kingston could do to prevent this. King tried to catch the man.

Fenix just likes to dive onto his head. It’s a thing that happens. I worry about the man, but he wants to do it in every match he has.

5. Drew Takes Out The Titanton!

Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad Drew got something out of this.

Highlight of Raw: Drew McIntyre taking out the Raw titantron with the MITB briefcase pic.twitter.com/UbUuHKOTkR — still tired (@Maffewgregg) December 8, 2020

I just feel like if he got more out of it, it might have meant something. Dunno.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!