Botched! Old-Timers, Brie Bella, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a crazy week in the world of wrestling, with plenty of things that could have been covered in this column! We narrowed it down to five because statistical research shows that people like things in fives. Or perhaps fives are all we can hope to get. I’m not sure.

1. Not much drop on that back or body: Some would say that Undertaker & Triple H are way too…aged to be given thirty minutes at the end of a major show. I have no idea how anybody would get that impression.



They’ve never looked better.

2. When the Mayor of Knoxville tells you to superkick him, you do it: I’m starting to think that Kane’s letting his new found political power go to his head. I know, I’m as shocked as you are. But how else can you explain him ordering Shawn Michaels around on camera like he’s some lowly maggot?



Imagine what he’ll be telling Tennesseeans to do when he gets elected Governor.

3. Not much snap on that mare: I’m really hoping we have a nice stretch of time where Brie Bella isn’t featured in one of these columns. She’s back this week though, due to a snap mare delivered to her by Sarah Logan in that same match.

This was supposed to be a snapmare by Sarah Logan on Brie Bella and…

well, watch for yourself#RAW pic.twitter.com/uPgQCyrkcq — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 9, 2018



Instead of flipping over on the move, as 99% of people I’ve seen take the move do, Brie did…whatever that was. I dunno. I think that wrestling fans are a bit harsher towards her than other people that make mistakes in matches, but she hasn’t done herself any favors lately.

4. No, we’re not done with this yet: Reader John Bryan chimed in with this one from the same match: During the 6-women match, before Rousey locked in the “arm-bar” (isn’t it more of a hammer-lock now?) Morgan and Logan tried to make the save. I don’t know what happened on the near side of the ring with liv and botchy brie, but on the far side, Sarah Logan tripped herself. Don’t know if Nikki was late or Sarah was early, but one of them fudged up. Let’s take a look at the replay…

Yup, right around ten seconds into the video you can see Sarah walking in front of Brie Bella, then taking the bump to the mat with no physical contact until Brie pulled her out of the ring. You got the Bellas mixed up there, but that’s not the first time somebody’s done that. I can only surmise that Brie forgot to trip Sarah, and Sarah knew she had to go down & out of the ring so she took the ol’ Flair Flop. Or maybe Sarah was supposed to make the save & she just tripped over her own feet. That’s the explanation I’d offer on commentary.

5. Not much sling in that shot: SmackDown Live featured the longest women’s match in the history of the show, Becky Lynch defending her championship against Charlotte Flair. Becky managed to hold on to her title, but was on the receiving end of a slingshot that didn’t look so great.



Two things stand out as odd here. One, they’re awfully close to the corner. Two, Charlotte’s legs are spread out wider than the average slingshotter. Keeping your legs together provides more momentum & sends your opponent higher into the air. At least that’s how I think the physics of the move are supposed to work. In reality, it’s as hokey looking as the invisible grenade, Jim Cornette fighting a ninja turtle or whatever the super serious crowd is whining about on a given day.

Thanks for reading! ! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!