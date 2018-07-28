Botched!: Omega and Sydal Dive Fails, Reigns Header, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another busy week in the world of wrestling & we’ve got botches from all across the world. Japan, Canada, Mexico & even Cincinnati saw some action this week, so let’s get right to it.

1. Kenny Avoids Death: We start with a contribution from reader Daniel, who’s been watching some G1 Tournament action.

It was this early morning in the G1, Kenny misses the Tope con Giro but Tanga Loa saves Kenny’s neck.

Even if the Bullet Club can’t seem to all get on the same page, they at least agree that Kenny Omega shouldn’t break his neck.

2. Shooting Star Fail: The Shooting Star Press has claimed many victims over the years. Somebody tweets a Billy Kidman SSP botch once a day. Matt Sydal has long had one of the prettiest ones in the business, but things went awry Sunday at Slammiversary during his match with Brian Cage.

Sydal ended up losing the X Division Championship in this match, proving that machines are better than people. I think that’s what this rivalry was about, anyway.

3. A WHAT on the apron?: The Canadian Destroyer can be a dangerous move in the middle of the ring. Trying it on the apron seems like pure insanity, but that’s what Teddy Hart tried to do to Pagano at a AAA television taping on Saturday.

here's Pagano's bad fall from tonight. AAA usually doesn't give medical updates. Hope he's OK. Wish there were fewer "here's something that went very badly wrong" tweets of late. pic.twitter.com/dEQqyvKxYw — luchablog (@luchablog) July 22, 2018

The moves on the apron just get crazier & crazier. We’re heading to a point where somebody’s going to get killed doing it. There’s a pretty good chance it’ll be Pagano because he likes doing insane stuff & everybody seems ok with it.

4. Kevin Owens isn’t exactly walking, except that he is: Braun Strowman was holding court in the middle of the ring at Raw when the man he chokeslammed off the top of a steel cage at Extreme Rules emerged from backstage. Kevin Owens was back.

At the 2:40 mark you hear KO’s music & see Owens make his way onto the stage. Michael Cole is shocked that Owens is walking, but Jonathan Coachman interjects with an assertion that he wasn’t exactly walking. Um, yes, he was walking. He wasn’t running, skipping, or wheeling himself out there.

5. Reigns Takes A Header: Roman Reigns shockingly attained the status of #1 Contender to the Universal Championship by defeating Bobby Lashley on Monday night. Before he did that, he got bounced around a little bit.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!