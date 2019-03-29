Botched!: Renee Young Still Can’t Contain Herself, Angle Slams, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another crazy week on the road to WrestleMania, and we’ve got some of the moments that wouldn’t quite rate as WrestleMania moments.

1. Brainbustaaaaa

Kurt Angle got to share the ring with Samoa Joe one last time on Raw. It’s quite fortunate for him that it’ll be the last time.

angle's last match can't come soon enough pic.twitter.com/wf6Xxzt8Q8 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) March 26, 2019

Angle couldn’t quite go all the way over for the suplex, so it ended up looking like a classic brainbuster. Of course, WWE tends to frown on brains being busted these days. It’s bad for the stock price.

2. Slingblade Fail

Seems like a classic case of mis-communication led to Bobby Lashley taking one of the most awkward looking slingblades I’ve seen.

Typically the guy delivering the move runs ahead, not the guy taking it. Lashley’s had a penchant for being in the wrong place at the wrong time lately, so who knows.

3. Renee still having problems containing herself

I wouldn’t have thought much for this. Except for the fact I read an article last week where Renee Young was talking about her tendency to talk over people on commentary and how she needed to work on that. Seems like it still needs some work.

There were a few other instances of this, but that particular sound while Cole was trying to call the finish of the match stuck out to me for some reason.

4. Angle…Slam?

That darn Randy Orton interjected himself into Kurt Angle’s match with AJ Styles on Tuesday night, likely because he has some kind of a grudge against Dixie Carter. I dunno, maybe she turned him down at an Orlando club at some point. Angle took exception and attempted to Angle Slam him.

The struggle is real. Still love Kurt Angle though#SDLive pic.twitter.com/ibKFCR2nzd — GIF Skull – #KofiMania #Wrestlemania (@GIFSkull) March 27, 2019

I think we’ve established that Kurt isn’t as strong as he once was. Orton needed to help him out a little more on that one. I don’t want to dump on Kurt too much, as he gave me my favorite wrestling moment of the week:

5. We missed it last week, but it was too Iiconic to completely ignore

I fully admit that I don’t catch everything that would fit in wonderfully with this column. I got two jobs, several columns & countless Game of Thrones episodes to get caught up on. This doesn’t leave a lot of time on my agenda. So I ended up missing this interesting moment from the March 19th episode of SmackDown Live, and it was so interesting that it needs to be included here.

Around 3:23 into the video you’ll see Bayley tag in Sasha Banks to do a double team move on Peyton Royce. They whip her off the ropes, they kind of set up a clothesline but Peyton runs through it. Then Sasha jumps into Bayley’s arms, kicks an oncoming Peyton, and scores a headlock takeover on Bayley. One of those moves that probably looked better on paper, it just ended up confusing people in execution.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at Have a nice weekend!