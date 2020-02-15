Botched!: Riho’s Table, Becky’s Belt, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & wooly couple of weeks in wrestling, and we’re spanning the globe to bring you some of the moments that didn’t quite go as expected. Let’s take a look…

1. Lana won’t leave Liv alone

The story of the Lana/Liv Morgan feud of late has been Lana’s refusal to go away after getting beat in a wrestling match. She got beat once and they had a rematch. Lana’s entrance graphics are just as insistent about this thing not being over as Lana is, as they refused to go away during Liv Morgan’s entrance on the 2/3 edition of Raw.

2. Riho vs. Table is a true squash match

I’m not even sure if this is really a botch.

Will @NylaRoseBeast become the AEW Women's World Champion this week on #AEWDynamite? pic.twitter.com/tPyzCYn4fv — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 11, 2020

Did anybody really think Riho was going through that table no matter how hard Nyla Rose tried? Probably not.

3. Even Miz can’t talk sometimes

The best talkers have some rough moments on the microphone from time to time. Even the Miz!

watching smackdown pic.twitter.com/6pyMSr4yGl — Maffew going to wrestlemania, please say hi (@Maffewgregg) February 8, 2020

His buddy John Morrison had his back though. That’s a professional right there.

4. Naomi didn’t take the pin

I saw plenty of people online complaining about the result of the SmackDown Women’s Championship #1 Contender match. Not so much out of hatred for Carmella as it was outrage over Naomi getting pinned. Thing is…was she really pinned?

As you can see at 2:07 in the above video, not really. Naomi’s shoulder was clearly up for the first two seconds of the pinfall, but the referee still counted because gentlemen apparently prefer blondes.

5. The Raw Women’s Championship turns against Becky

The Man had a pretty rough night on Monday. Not only did Becky Lynch have to wrestle Asuka and get attacked by Shayna Baszler, she had to fend off an attack from her Raw Women’s Championship belt.

Right at the start of the video, you see the belt bounce off the ropes and hit Becky in the face. Rough night, but I think I’d rather deal with that than getting bitten by a vampire.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!