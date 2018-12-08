Botched!: Ronda’s Punches, Tamina’s Headbutt, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another wild week in the world of wrestling, but this week we’re going to focus on one show. Monday Night Raw has been the subject of much scorn & derision lately, so I figured it would be the best place to find things to use for this week. Boy, was I right!

1. Who?: WWE’s Tribute to the Troops is coming up soon, which means that random celebrities will be appearing in the crowd to help promote their appearance on the event. Jon Stewart was in the crowd for SmackDown Live this week, and one of the fellas from Florida Georgia Line was on Raw.

Who was it?

Well, I wouldn’t have had any idea either. But I’m not a country music fan and I’m not working for a company that pays them to show up at places, so my lack of knowledge is more excusable. Many of you may say my lack of knowledge is to be expected, amirite?

2. Alicia & Fox, that’s who!: Poor Dana Brooke constantly got buried during this segment. First, there was Bayley mis-remembering the three women that attacked Sasha Banks & herself on Raw last week.

Bayley and Sasha segment pic.twitter.com/mm5zb8gCYU — callum hopkin (@uncle_callum) December 4, 2018

Then when Dana did come out with Alicia, Fox & Mickie a little bit later, Alexa Bliss booked a match with Sasha & Bayley vs. Mickie & Alicia and was all like “Dana, you can stay out here if you want, whatever.” The poor girl is destined to be the second, third or fourth banana to whoever she’s aligning herself with at the moment.

3. Ronda giving Shane a run for his money: We all know that Shane McMahon is the Best Wrestler in the World, as he won WWE’s World Cup in some unnamed location recently. What he’s most known for in this column are his punches, which are often hilariously off the mark. Ronda Rousey had a similar experience on Raw this week.

Wow…I wonder how many people are gonna blame Tamina for this! pic.twitter.com/wGZegilL80 — Boo Boo Keys (@samilovesfinn) December 4, 2018

Ronda had a pretty rough time in general in this match. She’s looked really good in most of her early matches, but Monday was an off night for her. You forget sometimes that she’s been a pro wrestler for less than a year, and as much as combat sports experience helps, the transition can be tough. Ronda has to hold back, which she was taught never to do, so the idea of a working punch is something she has to get used to.

4. Ember didn’t want another headbutt: That women’s tag team match had a lot of stuff going on, including a Tamina headbutt on Ember Moon that didn’t go so well.

30 seconds into the clip is when you see the first one, which lands pretty good. Ember takes the bump before the second one can land. My assumption is that she didn’t want to take another Tamina headbutt, and I’m not sure I’d blame her for that.

5. Only Enough Raw for Baron Corbin : Raw episodes lately have featured a ton of Baron Corbin talking & wrestling & doing things of that nature. No wonder he couldn’t find room on the show for Heath Slater & Rhyno!

Indeed, there is only enough Raw for Baron Corbin.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend