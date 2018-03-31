Botched!: Rousey Time Travels, Kazarian Springboards, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! Another big week in the world of pro wrestling. Two major happenings this week included the return of New Japan Pro Wrestling to the United States & Ronda Rousey being on Raw. So of course I mined these things for mistakes to be topical.

1. Frankie Kazarian Tries To Springboard Somebody can correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure New Japan’s Strong Style Evolved show was the first time Jim Ross ever called a match featuring Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian. I guess he might have called a match with Daniels as one of Los Conquistadores, but I wouldn’t count that. Considering how long those gentlemen have been in the business, that’s pretty amazing. Even grizzled veterans like Kazarian can find their way into this column though, as an attempt at his patented springboard legdrop didn’t go well.

Credit to Kazarian though, as for a minute there I thought he might have blown his knee out on the failed move. He made the botch work for him.

2. Kota Ibushi Fails on Flip, Turns it into Something: The main event of Strong Style Evolved was pretty awesome, by the way. Golden Lovers vs. Young Bucks lived up to the expectations that fans had for it, even though it wasn’t technically perfect.

@Maffewgregg here you go dude. I have no idea what happened here 😂😂😂#StrongStyleEvolved pic.twitter.com/OQ7Rb1unFv — Giovanni Funes (@Ninjagaiden86) March 26, 2018

Kota also blew a flippy move in the ring soon afterwards, giving the indication that he wasn’t quite all there. Regardless of these flaws, it was still a tremendous presentation of athletic skill along with the soap opera of Bullet Club not being fine. The knock on New Japan is that they don’t tell enough stories, but these guys are doing that pretty damn well.

3. Mandy Rose Nearly Dies : Ronda Rousey’s physical confrontations have been pretty dangerous for those involved so far. Which isn’t exactly surprising since the pro wrestling thing is new to her. This week Mandy Rose was on the receiving end.

At 3:35 into the video you can see Rousey suplex Mandy into Sonya Deville. This is a bad idea on two levels, as Rousey shouldn’t be throwing suplexes like that & Rose shouldn’t be put in a spot to take suplexes like that. Another botch in this segment was whatever the WWE makeup department did to Ronda’s eyes. I thought she had pink eye or something. Not a good look.

4. New Intercontinental Champion Coming Soon?: Sometimes when you run a wrestling company you have to do business with people that aren’t necessarily wrestling fans, or follow the product on a regular basis. So if you tell somebody at the SSE Arena in Belfast that Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at an upcoming event, they might assume Rollins already has the championship, so advertising it here & now wouldn’t spoil anything.

🚨🚨🚨Possible Spoiler🚨🚨🚨 The SSE Arena in Belfast N.Ireland announced that on May 10th, Finn Balor will be looking to defeat Seth Rollins to become the new WWE Intercontinental Championship. It looks like Seth will win the title at Wrestlemania 34. pic.twitter.com/QtBypeGhYk — Uncensored Wrestling (@Uncensored_WWE) March 25, 2018

Let’s be real though: WWE often changes plans. Dave Meltzer tells us so. Somebody might have told an arena rep that Balor would challenge for the IC strap when they come to Northern Ireland to give them something to advertise featuring one of their area’s favorite wrestlers. That doesn’t mean he’ll be challenging Rollins, or that he won’t be champion himself by then.

Card subject to change.

5. Mike Golic Has A Time Machine: Ronda Rousey is combining her wrestling training with the proper media work for WrestleMania 34. This journey took her to ESPN Radio’s Golic & Wingo show on Tuesday morning, where Mike Golic’s questioning didn’t go too well.

Well this is painfully awkward. Ronda Rousey misunderstands question, gets annoyed. pic.twitter.com/Pt7XwVRazh — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

Some people ran with this as Rousey being mean to a media person, but I place all the blame on Golic here. He asked a question Rousey didn’t really want to answer, then he phrased the follow-up poorly. To be fair, Golic’s only been interviewing people on the radio for a couple of decades now, and all he really has to do is read the questions the interviewees give him.

And here I thought I’d probably never have the chance to rip Mike Golic in this column.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] My Twitter feed is also great for Nashville Predators takes. Have a good weekend!