Botched!: Ronda Rousey’s Samoan Drop, Callihan’s Bat Swing, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! It was a wild week in the wide world of wrestling, and it only promises to get crazier as we head towards WrestleMania Weekend. Let’s get to the mistakes.

1. Rousey’s Samoan Drop: Sometimes things that look fine to the un-trained eye are an issue. Take Ronda Rousey’s Samoan Drop on Stephanie McMahon as an example.

Looks good enough, right? I wouldn’t have thought anything of it until Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to offer Ronda some friendly advice.

Dear @RondaRousey Good job

Ask @TheRock @NiaJaxWWE @TaminaSnuka @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos for Samoan drop help. You are trapping your own arm, causing opponent to land on ur arm & shoulder

will mess you up#CONCERNEDCitizen#RAW — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 6, 2018

I might be alone on this, but this seems like the kind of thing that should be kept in DMs. Why publicly call Ronda out on her inexperience unless you’re trying to get attention for yourself? Oh, I get it now.

2. USA Cuts Raw Off Early?: Fox executives attended SmackDown Live & met with WWE in Los Angeles last week. It was pretty big news. I think it could work. NBCUniversal hasn’t publicly reacted to any of this, and you wouldn’t expect them to. There was some funny business at the end of Raw though, when Paul Heyman’s promo got cut off in some markets for the beginning of USA’s big new show Unsolved.

Did the #RAW feed cut out for anyone else and start showing Unsolved instead, before switching back to Paul Heyman? — Michael Heinz (@MGHeinz) March 6, 2018

Lol maybe limited to Playstation Vue I have no idea. But my #Raw feed cut to “Unsolved” then freaked out and went black for 20 seconds. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) March 6, 2018

Shots fired by USA to #WWE. You think you’re bringing Fox Executives to a TV show we broadcast…awww hell no! We’re accidentally cutting to Biggie and Tupac during your biggest segment. 😁 #raw — Brad Shepard 🤘🏻 (@TheBradShepard) March 6, 2018

I do love me a good conspiracy theory, and it’s not like USA has previously tried to cut Raw off at 11 at any point in the past twenty years.

Botch or No Botch: Dude in shorts slips : I gotta tell ya, my Spidey sense is going off on this clip from SmackDown Live Tuesday night.

First of all, the dude is wearing shorts in the middle of a blizzard. Second of all, the announcers are having a bit too much fun. Third, that replay was set up a bit too quickly. I suspect that they had somebody backstage run out and take a bump so they could have a laugh. It seems like the kind of thing that Vince & Road Dogg would find hilarious.

3. Drake Maverick: Buddy Murphy trying to stay under the weight limit has been a thing on 205 Live. The pre-recorded segment of him getting on the scale didn’t get off to a great start.

Someone forgot to edit this bit out 😅 #205Live pic.twitter.com/cmhZH0bAs0 — JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) March 7, 2018

The most amazing part of this by far: This was one of the few non-live portions of 205 Live. They could have edited it out, but nah. Maybe it’ll become one of Drake Maverick’s personality quirks?

4. Sami Callihan Tries To Kill Eddie Edwards : This became a big thing last week after I submitted the previous edition of Botched! to 411. It’s notable enough that I feel like it deserves coverage this week. Here’s the clip of Sami Callihan smacking Eddie Edwards in the face with a baseball bat.

I mean, Sami isn’t a bad guy. 29 seconds into the video after he hits the shoulderbreaker he asks Eddie if he’s ok. I’m still not really sure what they were even trying to do with that spot. Eddie was holding the chair on his torso. Maybe Sami was supposed to drive the chair further in, or push it down into this throat. Instead, he grazed the chair & wacked Edwards right in the face. You can see the surprise on his face.

This was just a really poorly thought out angle. They did get some TMZ press out of it though, and I don’t think Edwards died, so they did get something positive out of it. I just wouldn’t recommend letting Sami Callihan swing a baseball bat in the direction of somebody’s face ever again. Or even swinging a baseball bat in the same building as somebody’s face ever again.

I do have to scoff at the people suggesting that Callihan should be suspended, because I’m not sure what Impact Wrestling could suspend him from.

5. Mexican Indie Rings Are Dangerous: We head south of the border for this week’s final malady. It’s another one that took place previously, but merits mention here. February 28th’s IWRG show featured the usual high-flying lucha libre action we’ve come to expect, along with an entrance that isn’t quite what we expect.

life comes at you fast #IWRG (Guerrero 2000 was OK.) pic.twitter.com/dJ6vavayGs — luchablog (@luchablog) March 6, 2018

They worked the match without the middle rope, which is always fun! You can check out the full match on thecubsfan’s channel. I’ve been a fan since his RollerJam recapping days.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!