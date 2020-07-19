Botched!: Ruby Riott’s Hair, Naito’s Strikes, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been some crazy times in the world of pro wrestling, but things seem like they’re starting to get back to normal. Women are randomly losing chunks of hair. Champions are throwing some of the weakest strikes ever seen. Wrestlers are trying to stand on kids’ playhouses. Yep, business as usual in the wrestling world. Let’s get to it.

1. A hair-raising experience for Ruby

Ruby Riott was having a rough go of things against The Iiconics before getting Bianca BelAir to back her up this week. The previous week on Raw, Riott completed her two-match losing streak to Peyton Royce & Billie Kay. Worst of all, she lost part of her hair!

Go to 1:25 in the above video to see a good chunk of hair extensions fall out of Ruby’s head. Not as great as the time Lana got her hair kicked off, but it’s still pretty crazy.

2. No wonder they took the strap off Naito

New Japan fans across the world were stunned when Tetsuya Naito lost the NJPW Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championships to EVIL at Dominion. Me, I wasn’t all that surprised. It seemed like Naito wasn’t quite on his A game leading into the big title defense…

See what I mean? You’re going to have to bring more than that to hold on to a championship in New Japan.

3. In Their House

You know, there’s a reason that adults aren’t supposed to play in kids’ playsets.

GCW wrestlers need to read the directions before building these things.

4. Missed it by that much

The good news is that Japan is starting to run more wrestling shows. The bad news is that Japanese tables are still no-selling people.

Absolutely nothing about that looks like it was fun.

5. We knew who it was going to be, but dang…

Let’s be honest. When Nyla Rose announced that she was going to have a manager, most of us immediately assumed it would be Vickie Guerrero. It made perfect sense. Nyla came out to make it official this week, but things went awry right away…

The music sounded a little different at first, right? Turns out that’s Vickie’s music. Which, as amusing as Vickie’s yelling Excuse Me over and over to a beat is, hopefully won’t be Nyla’s music going forward.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!