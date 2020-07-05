wrestling / Columns

Botched!: Sasha Banks’ Missed Meteora, Asuka Hits the Mat, More

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Steve Cook
Sasha Banks Asuka Raw 6-29-20

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I’m quickly running out of things to say at the opening of these, so here’s hoping everybody’s doing ok and staying safe. Lots of turmoil in pro wrestling, we’re here to look at the bad moments that don’t make us sick. Usually.

1. Meteroa Fail

I can’t believe I’m leading this thing off with Sasha Banks, but 2020 has been that kind of year. Check out this Meteora on Asuka, which won’t go down in history as one of her best.

2. Asuka hits nothing but mat

Speaking of Asuka on the floor, she had another iffy moment during a match on Charlotte Flair on Raw. I’m pretty sure she was supposed to land chest first on the ring apron, but that isn’t what happened.

Good thing Bill Watts doesn’t run WWE is all I have to say about that landing. The first one too because Sasha would have no knees.

3. Lince nearly loses his head

An old gif containing Lince Dorado bouncing his head off the mat on a top rope move in CHIKARA popped back up recently during allegations directed at Mike Quackenbush. Obviously, Lince survived that situation & moved on to bigger & better things, but he gave us another gif this past week.

Always a scary moment when people land like that on top rope moves, but from all accounts Lince is ok.

4. Give Luchasaurus an A for effort

Luchasaurus & Wardlow were busting out all kinds of crazy stuff in their match on AEW Dynamite. Not your stereotypical hoss fight. Wardlow did a rana, which Luchasaurus tried to answer with a C4.

As you see 19 seconds into the video, the result wasn’t quite perfect. But you have to give the dinosaur credit for trying.

5. Wanna buy WWE 2K20 on sale?

Probably not if everybody in the world’s review is any indication, but WWE’s doing a poor job of letting people know when it’s on sale:

Thanks for the heads up, guys!

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!

