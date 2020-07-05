Botched!: Sasha Banks’ Missed Meteora, Asuka Hits the Mat, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I’m quickly running out of things to say at the opening of these, so here’s hoping everybody’s doing ok and staying safe. Lots of turmoil in pro wrestling, we’re here to look at the bad moments that don’t make us sick. Usually.

1. Meteroa Fail

I can’t believe I’m leading this thing off with Sasha Banks, but 2020 has been that kind of year. Check out this Meteora on Asuka, which won’t go down in history as one of her best.

Very unique Meteora by Sasha Banks#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xiej01NihF — GIFSkull The Third (@SkullGIF) June 30, 2020

2. Asuka hits nothing but mat

Speaking of Asuka on the floor, she had another iffy moment during a match on Charlotte Flair on Raw. I’m pretty sure she was supposed to land chest first on the ring apron, but that isn’t what happened.

Good thing Bill Watts doesn’t run WWE is all I have to say about that landing. The first one too because Sasha would have no knees.

3. Lince nearly loses his head

An old gif containing Lince Dorado bouncing his head off the mat on a top rope move in CHIKARA popped back up recently during allegations directed at Mike Quackenbush. Obviously, Lince survived that situation & moved on to bigger & better things, but he gave us another gif this past week.

Absolute Yikes for Lince Dorado. YIKES.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YMcmNPprJu — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) June 20, 2020

Always a scary moment when people land like that on top rope moves, but from all accounts Lince is ok.

4. Give Luchasaurus an A for effort

Luchasaurus & Wardlow were busting out all kinds of crazy stuff in their match on AEW Dynamite. Not your stereotypical hoss fight. Wardlow did a rana, which Luchasaurus tried to answer with a C4.

As you see 19 seconds into the video, the result wasn’t quite perfect. But you have to give the dinosaur credit for trying.

5. Wanna buy WWE 2K20 on sale?

Probably not if everybody in the world’s review is any indication, but WWE’s doing a poor job of letting people know when it’s on sale:

WWEgames promoting a deal that is already expired is the most WWE 2K20 thing you could do pic.twitter.com/qTuXvJLsrJ — Jay from OSW (@OSWreview) July 1, 2020

Thanks for the heads up, guys!

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!