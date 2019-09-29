Botched!: Seth Rollins Stumbles, Daniel Bryan’s Ankle, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! There’s more WWE live content available to the viewing public than ever before these days, which means more potential material for this column! Look on the bright side of life, I always say. Let’s get right to the…good stuff? Well, this first one isn’t too good.

1. Front row creeper making wrestling fans look creepy

It’s been tough for us male wrestling fans to make the transition. For decades, we were encouraged to treat the lady wrestlers as objects of affection & desire and very little else. At some point this became discouraged, and a lot of us were ok with it and moved on.

This guy wasn’t.

A guy grabs at Sasha’s ass with millions of people watching him. pic.twitter.com/Z3UM7SRq9L — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) September 16, 2019

Not only did he showcase his pervocity & make wrestling fans look creepy as hell, he didn’t make clean contact with Sasha Banks’ backside. A botch in every sense of the word.

2. Seth Stumbles

Seth Rollins has been doing this dive multiple times during every match he’s had during the past decade. He was bound to stumble during one eventually.

Fortunately he had one of the biggest people in WWE to help catch & release him.

3. Bryan’s ankle vs. ropes

Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan have parted ways, and Bryan’s leg nearly parted ways with his body this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

only in wrestling pic.twitter.com/9XO6HydNTr — Maffew Getting Ready For Oberhausen (@Maffewgregg) September 25, 2019

Poor Rowan tried to get Bryan’s leg out of the ropes at first, then gave up and stomped the guy a couple of times while the referee worked on the situation. Nobody’s fault, just one of those things that happens.

4. Shane McMahon vs. Microphone

Son of a billionaire can’t even get a working microphone.

Fortunately Shane was loud enough you could still kind of hear him. Ever notice how loud rich people are? You never see a quiet one.

5. Ain’t that a kick in the throat?

We close this week’s episode with the stiffest shot to the throat I’ve seen since…you know what, we better not go down that road, this is a family column after all.

Ember Moon’s boot is going to make it even harder for the Royal Mounted Police to understand whatever Lacey Evans is going on about.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at