Botched!: Shane McMahon’s Worst Stunner Sell Ever, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & wooly couple of weeks in the pro wrestling. AEW held another show, Impact let some things slip through the editing, and WWE is coming off of a pretty darn good Extreme Rules show. Let’s see what went wrong!

1. That darn bottom rope

Laredo Kid took on Rohit Rajou on the 7.5.19 edition of Impact Wrestling. Now, I’ve seen some ropes break on rings in my day. On some of these indy shows, the top rope took some abuse. It happens. This is the first time I’ve seen the bottom rope break.

Fortunately, Laredo Kid didn’t meet the same fate Hayabusa did, and should be fine the next time he gets a shot north of the border.

2. This one derailed a match, and possibly a career.

AEW’s Buy-In shows haven’t exactly received great reviews from the critics thus far. Some of the matches have been questionable, and some of the performances as well. With that being said, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is one of the last people I would have expected to go to the wrong corner for a tag during a match. She’s been solid every time I’ve seen her, but something was off with her on this evening.

Well, eventually we figured out what the problem was.

Bea Priestley’s kick to the back of Britt Baker’s head. Probably the result of said concussion.#FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/cAS1b3IiSz — WrestlingExaminer (@WrestlingExam) July 14, 2019

Yeah, if you get your head kicked off you’ll botch a move or two. Who knew, right? Baker got what is being called a severe concussion out of this, and here’s hoping she returns to form sooner rather than later.

3. I mean, I think this is probably a botch.

One of the storylines heading into the Extreme Rules main event was the idea that Lacey Evans could woo Becky Lynch’s boyfriend away from her. Her ingenious plan was to have his name displayed on her tights. Since it worked so well for Ravishing Rick Rude back when he was trying to woo Cheryl Roberts away from Jake.

The only (ok, not only) problem with this idea? We didn’t immediately understand it from her entrance because Kevin Dunn wanted the camera to go straight up her butthole.

Then the announcers had to explain that she had Seth’s name on her tights, because we sure couldn’t see it from that camera angle. LAWD.

4. Things got worse from there

Everybody has been complaining about unprotected AEW chairshots for a month now. Then we got one in WWE & many of those people have been silent about all that.

Ouch! Lacey Evans' chair slipped out of her hand and clipped Becky Lynch right on her face. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/FA0tiQttHy — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) July 15, 2019

I get the feeling that Becky will be very happy to move on from working Lacey Evans month after month. Sure, Natalya isn’t over, but at least she’s had years of experience at working.

5. Remember when Shane could sell a Stunner?

There was a time when Shane McMahon was known as one of the best people to take a Stone Cold Stunner. He was chugging a beer at the time, then he did a spit take. It was fantastic.

Tuesday night? Not so much.

Just so so bad. His mom took a better Stunner back in the day. He tried harder later in the night, but the damage was already done. Kevin’s going to have to tighten that thing up if he wants to keep using it. You gotta grab these suckers by the head.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!