Botched!: Sheamus’s Neck, Braun’s Bass, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! It was one of those weeks in wrestling where most of the mistakes happened on social media, so let’s get right to it.

1. Victoria Not Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame: Could you imagine being notified via Twitter that you’ve made it into a Hall of Fame, to only find out that the tweet was meant for somebody else? Lisa Marie Varon, the lady formerly known as Victoria in WWE, had that experience on Monday.

Ivory announced for the WWE Hall of Fame WWE on ESPN account congratulates Victoria pic.twitter.com/KxPGSLUc0j — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) February 12, 2018

I have no idea if Peter Rosenberg has anything to do with ESPN’s WWE Twitter account or not, but I’d like to blame him for this one. I could see somebody asking him what Ivory’s Twitter account is, and him happily responding with Victoria’s because he’s the smartest man in the room & knows it all when it comes to wrestlers & their Twitter accounts.

I know that Mathew Sforcina would agree with me in saying that the only proper way to rectify all of this is by inducting Victoria into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

2. Sheamus’s Senton: There’s been all kinds of talk about the status of Sheamus’s wrestling future. The word on the street is that he’s got spinal stenosis, the same condition that ended the career of Edge. This apparently is why he’s teaming with Cesaro and not doing as much in their matches. It sounds like a nice story, until you see him wrestling Roman Reigns on Monday night and doing rolling sentons on the floor.

Seems that Sheamus ran out of room there and pretty much piledrove himself on top of Roman Reigns. If he does in fact have a serious neck injury, that could be a very bad time.

3. Braun’s Bass Skills: I’m more than 50% sure that Braun Strowman was supposed to break his instrument while he was playing it on Monday night. But it was so hilarious that I wanted to mention it here.

This man should main event everything.

4. Charlotte’s Roll-Up</b>

Charlotte Flair & Sarah Logan had a nice little match on Tuesday night, but not even Charlotte is perfect. Her attempt of a roll up was a little sketchy at best.

Fortunately, Sarah’s selljob of the Natural Selection at the end of the match more than made up for any flubs earlier.

<b>5. Hanson Isn’t Hanson: Many wrestling fans get angry when WWE changes the name of an established talent. I know people that still insist on calling Daniel Bryan by his birth name because how dare WWE change his name. Sometimes, however, changing a performers’ name seems beneficial. I was surprised to see Warbeard Hanson & Raymond Rowe introduced under their traditional tag team name of War Machine at NXT Takeover for a couple of reasons. For one thing, Hanson can easily be mixed up with the famous 1990s pop band Hanson, as we found out on Twitter this week.

Now on air : I Will Come To You by @WarBeardHanson – The best from the 1990's pic.twitter.com/pakZLB8Afz — Hit Music Network 90 (@HitMusic90s) February 9, 2018

Even more problematic is the fact that when a lot of people think “War Machine” they think of the former UFC fighter who’s currently serving life in prison after attempting to murder his girlfriend. Being associated with that guy is even worse than being confused with the singers of “MmmBop”. Methinks WWE might want to get out the random name generator for these guys.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via <a href=https://twitter.com/stevecook84>Twitter</a> or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!