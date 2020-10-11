Botched!: Shotzi’s Sliced Bread, Windy Sunset Flip, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! As usual, we span the globe to find little miscues for us to look at. Clash of Champions, NXT, Dark, Victory Road & Dynamite. We got a little bit of everything!

1. Referee Botch!

It feels like a lot of the material coming out of WWE these days involves referees. Either they’re forced to randomly end matches after making two counts due to people getting hurt, or they’re walking in front of cameras during shots of broadcasters.

#WWEClash

Ref appears! pic.twitter.com/5ijIzCt4e2 — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 28, 2020

Come on man, those three only get so much camera time. Not even as much as Vic Joseph and the two stand-ins for Wade Barrett & Beth Phoenix.

2. Not sure how Shotzi expected this to end

Don’t get me wrong here, I’m a huge Shotzi Blackheart fan. Lots of potential there. I just wonder what she’s thinking with some of these moves she does sometimes.

Like, how was that going to end well? Anybody?

3. Got the sunset flip eventually!

You know, sometimes when you wrestle outside, your timing gets a little off. The wind plays a factor. Somebody may get caught in a breeze while jumping in the air, and fly too far over their opponent while attempting a sunset flip. Then, their opponent might get caught by that same breeze and fly backwards into that attempted sunset flip.

He missed the Sunset Flip… then he got it! 😂#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/D7cQ7Um4WD — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 7, 2020

That’s the best kayfabe explanation I have for this.

4. Karl Anderson with who?

Impact Wrestling has quite the four-way tag team feud going right now. You’ve got the Motor City Machine Guns of Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley. The North is represented by Josh Alexander & Ethan Page. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton are also in the mix, and then of course you have the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows.

That’s a lot of moving parts, so it’s easy to see how one can get mixed up.

5. Jack didn’t quite get any of that one

Jack Evans & Angelico finally got a spot on AEW Dynamite this past week, taking on FTR in their Brush with Greatness gimmick they’re doing. Evans is one of the flippiest guys that ever flipped, and is always fun to watch.

#AEWDynamite

Jack Evans… he didn't get any of it. pic.twitter.com/qvmBBMOoJE — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 8, 2020

But even the flippiest of flippy guys doesn’t hit them 100% of the time.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!