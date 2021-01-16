Botched!: Snoop Dogg’s Splash, Goldberg’s Speech, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I know it’s been a minute since I did one of these for you guys. Lots going on. Things are settling down a little bit, at least at the second I’m typing this, so here’s five of the most recent botches that caught my eye!

1. We letting everybody be Hall of Famers!

Raw’s Legends Night featured a bevy of WWE Hall of Famers. To be honest, the HOF is getting pretty big at this point, and it’s tough to keep track of who all is in it. I can tell you, however, after looking it up, that neither IRS nor Molly Holly have been inducted yet.

Neither I.R.S. or Molly Holly are in the #WWE Hall of Fame though. 🤔 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8ORxHfQVgK — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 5, 2021

Both are deserving enough, so if they get inducted at some point in 2021 I won’t get mad about it.

2. Unnatural Selection

There were a number of awkward moments during the match pitting Charlotte Flair & Asuka against Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce. Charlotte’s attempted Natural Selection on Peyton was possibly the most awkward.

Ric Flair tripping Charlotte looked horribly obvious to everybody except the announcers trying to put it over as an accident, so I don’t know how to classify that other than “older individual doing a spot”.

3. WTH is Goldberg talking about?

This completely & utterly confused me watching it live.

Apparently, what happened was that Drew was supposed to do a promo right after the match that Goldberg would get offended by for some reason. They ran out of time, so Goldberg had to rush out there. Since improvisation wasn’t exactly Bill’s strong point in his prime, he just went ahead and responded to something that didn’t happen. Then the USA feed cut out right after he shoved Drew down. A mess all the way around.

4. Dogg Splash

AEW was probably looking to get some of that sweet publicity when Snoop Dogg made an appearance and got physically involved after Cody Rhodes & Matt Sydal’s match. Other stuff was going on that night, so Snoop Dogg’s attempt at a splash went largely ignored. Probably for the best.

Snoop’s lucky he didn’t break a leg or something on that one. It just goes to show that those fun aerial moves aren’t as easy as wrestlers make them look sometimes.

5. Keith Lee vs. Turnbuckle. John Morrison loses.

Who said Keith Lee has a problem working the big man style?

Dude broke the ring by being big! Come on now!

Thanks for reading!