Botched!: The Punch That Ruined Survivor Series, Hart Attack, More

1. Nia Breaks Becky’s Face: We had a pretty fun segment to close Raw this week. Becky Lynch kicked Ronda Rousey’s ass backstage, then went out to the ring & led the SmackDown women’s roster in a beatdown of Raw’s Survivor Series team. Whilst in the process of doing this, Becky was introduced to Nia Jax’s fist at full speed.

This is the punch from Nia Jax that caused the Becky Lynch injury pic.twitter.com/y6q3zPBtKc — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 14, 2018

The blood as a result from the blow added quite a bit to the display and gave The Man the type of maniacal look that becomes famous in wrestling history. The only problem was that Becky Lynch got a concussion & will miss Survivor Series, forcing a number of changes to the card in response. Nia has a history of these things that can’t be ignored. A lot of the criticism thrown her way for this has been unfair, but it’s fair to say that she needs to tone it down a bit. One time is an accident. Two, three, four times…not so much. That’s a problem.

It’ll be interesting to see which direction Nia’s career goes. Sometimes workers get punished for these sorts of things. Sometimes they get a championship.

2. On the other end of the spectrum…: The same segment also got some attention for punches being thrown that were completely the opposite of Nia stiffing Becky.

This was explained later on by Lana.

I saw blood on Dana’s face so I stopped from hitting her & also was being told to get a doctor and ref because of what just had happened to Becky. We are out there fighting to win but not out there to legitimately hurt one another. https://t.co/El0T8PlmZz — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

Which is fine. Unfortunately, Kevin Dunn chose that moment of the angle to zoom in on Lana & Dana Brooke, who, with all due respect, aren’t anywhere near the most important people involved. You just never know out there though, so you have to look like you’re doing something.

3. Ruby’s clothesline not quite on Bret’s level

This whole storyline might be a botch, to be honest. Ruby Riott ripping Jim Neidhardt’s sunglasses last week was another case of WWE trying to use dead wrestlers to get heat but not putting enough effort into it. Natalya had those sunglasses out for one week for no apparent reason other than for somebody to rip them. If she wore them for a couple of months or longer & it became a recognizable thing then maybe you could have gotten something out of it. Instead it was cheap heat for the sake of cheap heat.

The next installment of Cheap Heat Theater: Ruby & Sarah Logan doing the old Hart Foundation finisher on Natalya!

It’s at the 3:20 mark, and it’s the lightest looking Hart Attack I can remember seeing. I guess it’s the perfect medium between Lana & Nia’s punches though.

4. What a finish!

Kaligua had things well in hand on Tuesday’s show in Arena Mexico, executing his finisher on Stukita. It didn’t end well.

Lucha Capital part 3 tonight with return of Taya, Niebla Roja vs Rey Bucanero set for Sunday https://t.co/JaUXIu8ADo pic.twitter.com/zIiNV7N7cD — luchablog (@luchablog) November 14, 2018

The old knees to the gut on the moonsault move usually works pretty well. The ankles to the gut…eh, not so much.

5. Waiting Awhile

AAA has all kinds of shows available on Twitch if you’re into that kind of thing. Last Saturday’s Twitch telecast included this hilarious moment with Joe Lider holding Miedo Extremo for a Pagano bulldog. Apparently Pagano forgot where he was supposed to be, or didn’t care or something, so we got this:

Joe Lider has to hold Miedo Extremo in place for 23 seconds while waiting for definitely not in a hurry Pagano to finally hit his bulldog. I had to stop watching because I was laughing too hard. pic.twitter.com/p66G41pfyv — luchablog (@luchablog) November 12, 2018

I mean, he did hit the move eventually, so good on him?

