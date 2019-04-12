Botched!: The WrestleMania Finish, Batista’s Slip, Lana Eclipse, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! As we’re coming off the biggest wrestling week of the year, we’ve got a couple more botches this week than usual. Heck, I could have probably done twice or three times as many if I’d watched some of the indy shows. As it is, we’ve got a brief visit to the G1 Supercard followed by all the fun you can handle from WrestleMania 35.

1. That’s a lawsuit!

Ring of Honor’s portion of the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden seemed a bit bumpy, to say the least. Aside from some questionable booking decisions, there was also a questionable decision during the ROH Championship match involving the placement of a structure made of ladders.

You gotta be more careful with those structures. Especially considering the type of people ringside at those shows can actually afford to file lawsuits if they get injured.

2. Lana Eclipse

We see & hear a lot more from Lana on social media than we do in the ring. She’s been lobbying for a chance to show her stuff as long as we can remember. She got a chance in the Women’s Battle Royal, and, well, it could have been better.

In Lana’s defense, that’s a strange spot to be taking Ember Moon’s finisher from. It wasn’t well thought out, and neither was the next spot on this list.

3. Braun kills Ali

It was nice to see Luke Harper alive & well in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had a nice run, but it was doomed to failure as nobody was stopping Braun Strowman on this day. The thing was, Braun was supposed to stop temporarily in order to eliminate Harper & Ali, but Braun got lost in the moment & forgot. Eventually he remembered, and it didn’t go to well.

Braun missed his cue pic.twitter.com/7nzFjZg7Rf — callum hopkin (@uncle_callum) April 7, 2019

That landing for Ali…not good. Poor guy goes from a reported WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan to bouncing his face off the table during the Kickoff Show. There will be better days.

4. Poor German Announcer

You know who else had a rough day at WrestleMania? This guy!

So you Germans wanna be big shots and sit ringside, huh? Here’s Seth Rollins in your lap!

5. Batista’s Last Entrance

The Animal Batista had his final match at WrestleMania. He was a little excited about it.

I’m just happy somebody tweeted a GIF at me for once instead of Maffew. Even if it was my own website.

6. Angle’s Last Move

The Olympic Hero Kurt Angle also had his final match at WrestleMania. It didn’t end on the best of notes.

Kurt Angle landed on his face. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AxcaBaaBGe — GIF Skull – New Day Death Metals. (@GIFSkull) April 8, 2019

Perhaps it was a sign from above that Angle was making the right decision to call it a career.

Botch or No Botch: The Main Event Finish

And then there was this. WrestleMania always produces a ton of discussion topics the next day. Other than the insane length of the show, this was probably the most discussed topic on Monday…

The New Jersey Screwjob?

Becky Lynch is both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JZ94lZj2zK — GIF Skull – New Day Death Metals. (@GIFSkull) April 8, 2019

Part of you wants to say BOTCH BOTCH BOTCH BOTCH BOTCH. But, this is pro wrestling, and things like shoulders up on pinfalls lead to stories down the road all the time. Reportedly, Rousey won’t be around anytime soon, so there was no real reason to belabor this story on Raw. Perhaps they do whenever she returns.

WWE’s doing all they can to tell us it was a botch, allegedly. They didn’t mention it at all on Raw & a report leaked out that the referee was fined. Call me a skeptic, but I think there’s more than meets the eye here, and eventually we’ll find out it was planned this way all along and we all got worked.

Or maybe they just couldn’t get in the right position in time and the referee counted too early.

If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected]