Botched!: Toni vs Ref, Shane Punches and DDTs, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another crazy week in the world of professional wrestling. We’ve got refs getting killed, people playing music at the wrong time, and Shane McMahon doing things, so you know it’ll be a good week.

1. Toni Kills a Ref : Some lucky fans across the pond got to see Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace take on NXT UK’s Toni Storm. It’s a matchup most Internet women’s wrestling fans would kill to see, and it happened on a small show in England. Fortunately, Jordynne was gracious enough to let us see some of the match.

Don’t ref @tonistorm_ matches. Kicked dude SQUARE in the face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DM19RdHC14 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 8, 2018

I’m gonna take Toni’s side on this. That referee was nowhere near the right position to see her shoulders down on the mat. Some were trying to say “uh well Jordynne’s leg was up so he could see the cover”, but those people were looking at her legs & posterior the whole match anyway, so they can’t be trusted. The opposite side of the move was the right place to be, and the referee decided to be lazy and stay where he was. It’s a good lesson for all you young aspiring referees out there. GET IN THE RIGHT POSITION. Even if it delays the count, get in a position that looks realistic for a count. Then you won’t get kicked in the face.

2. BURN IT DOWN! BURN IT DOWN!: Like…what was going on here at the beginning of Raw?

We’ve added more “Burn It Down” to Seth Rollins’ theme. Was this on purpose? I think it might have been, but it was so totally awkward that I feel like it had to be a goof. It was certainly a mistake either way, and hopefully this was a one-shot deal.

3. SHANE PUNCHES!: Is there anything in the world more hilarious than when Shane McMahon throws punches? Well, it might not be hilarious for the guys taking them, as it does seem like he connects once in awhile and it doesn’t look like fun.

It’s fun for us though!

4. SHANE DDT! : This one definitely wasn’t fun for the guy taking it.

48 seconds into the video you can see Shane’s variation on the Rock’s floatover DDT. There wasn’t a lot of floating going on there.

: We return to the British indies to close things out. Revolution Pro Wrestling had “International TV Tapings” back in early September. Kevin Kelly was announcing, so they probably aired somewhere. Aussie Open took on Roppongi 3K in what the kids call a “banger”, but there was a slight miscue when the sound guy thought that the match surely had to be over.

Aussie Open get a near-fall on Roppongi 3K but the sound guy's busy browsing twitter pic.twitter.com/IPPQy5oTI0 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) December 12, 2018

Honestly, I’m surprised this doesn’t happen more often. With the way indy matches blow through finishers I figure there are plenty of times each show where a time keeper, bell ringer or sound technician assumes the match is over.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!