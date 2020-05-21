Botched!: Worst Doink Ever, Crazy Sammy G, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We all know that a rough year got even worse for all of us here at 411 over the past few days. Now, more than ever, we need silly wrestling stuff to laugh at. Unfortunately, that’s getting tougher with all this pre-taped wrestling stuff going on. MLW even has this gimmick going where they have their CONTRA faction hack into the feed with their logo to cover up botches. I get the idea, but it gets in the way of what people really want out of their wrestling these days: fun.

Let’s have some fun, shall we? Just to be up front, I’m kind of stretching the definition of “botches” this week. The first one is definitely a stretch, as is the third one. I felt like ranting about them anyway. Is what it is.

1. Could they not find a better Doink?

The Money in the Bank ladder matches featured a number of special guest appearances. Two of them were almost unrecognizable. Brother Love with white hair? Dude looked more like a chicken salesman than a televangelist. Not long afterward, we had this guy make an appearance behind a chair.

Does anybody in the world believe that was one of the original Doinks? Those men had more pride in their apperance. Their green wigs were much less scuzzy looking. Their facepaint didn’t look nearly as shabby. And for heaven’s sake, you never would have seen one of them in a plain, nondescript dress shirt!

The next time WWE wants a Doink appearance, get the real thing. Doesn’t Steve Lombardi still work for them? I mean, come on man!

2. Barry Darsow looks different

Dark Side of the Ring has had a pretty interesting Season 2. We’re learning all types of interesting facts & seeing sides of people that we never knew were there. For example, the man formerly known as Smash, Repo Man, Blacktop Bully, Pain Stewart, Krusher Kruschev and probably a few other names, Barry Darsow.

I’m just saying that I haven’t seen Darsow with that much hair up top since 1991.

3. Not really a botch, just an instance of Sammy insanity

I would say that Sammy Guevara taking the Twist of Fate the way he did last week on Dynamite was a botch…

Except I’m 100% sure that’s how he intended to do it all along. What a crazy individual and I hope he never changes.

4. Reverse Rana Fun

I’ve seen Penelope Ford hit a pretty good reverse rana before. This wasn’t one of them.

I’m pretty sure I went on about how crazy reverse ranas are at some point or another, and my views haven’t really changed on that.

5. Sound Issues!

I don’t do the Zoom thing because I already have too much technology in my life, but Kayla Braxton definitely had some voice stuff going on during an interview with Braun Strowman on SmackDown.

what's wrong with the audio during backstage segments on Smackdown is it supposed to sound like Zoom pic.twitter.com/OavnKDfket — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) May 16, 2020

Oddly enough, Braun sounded fine. I think this same thing happened to Renee Young during an in-ring interview not too long ago. Not really sure what’s going on, perhaps one of our tech-savvy readers will know?

