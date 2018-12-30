Botched!: Worst Of 2018 With Lynch, Arquette, Cass, & More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! As we approach the end of 2018, there’s no better time to take a look at some of the biggest botches of the year. And let’s be honest, it’s a slow week in wrestling. WWE’s shows were previously taped & everybody is taking time off for the holidays, including your humble reporter. Let’s leap back in time and re-visit some of wrestling’s biggest snafus over the past 365 days.

1. November 12: The Man Meets the Face Breaker: The highest profile botch of 2018 took place during one of the hottest angles of the year. Raw/SmackDown invasion angles seem old hat at this point, but people still pop for them. Especially when it’s Becky Lynch leading the SmackDown women’s division into Raw to kick the ass of Ronda Rousey and other assorted Raw women. Becky was kicking ass, taking names & coming off like a superstar, but one errant punch from Nia Jax changed everything.

This is the punch from Nia Jax that caused the Becky Lynch injury pic.twitter.com/y6q3zPBtKc — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 14, 2018

Becky had to miss Survivor Series due to a concussion, and we don’t know if she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship at TLC due to it or not. It sure got Nia Jax a nice push though, so at least it had that going for it, right? Right?

2. November 16: David Arquette vs. Nick Gage had to end like this: I mean, seriously. When Game Changer Wrestling booked a match pitting Nick F’n Gage against David F’n Arquette, they had to know something bad was going to happen. A convicted bank robber & an actor with an apparent death wish? Talk about a recipe for disaster.

Please don't watch this video if you are bothered by blood, hardcore wrestling, profanity, Nick Gage, or David Arquette. With that said, I'm posting it due to questions being asked by the wrestling community. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull – #UFC232 (Give Nunes Equal Pay Edition) (@GIFSkull) November 17, 2018



Honestly, that went as well as it could have, as Arquette is still taking wrestling bookings.

3. March 1: Impact’s 2018 Wrestler of the Year tries to kill a man: I almost forgot about this mess until Impact Wrestling fans voted Sami Callihan as Wrestler of the Year in 2018, and Eddie Edwards had a tweet in response to it.

I mean, seriously. You can’t vote somebody that did that to a co-worker Wrestler of the Year. I don’t care what promotion it is. If it was a local indy down the road from my house & Sami Callihan came in and bashed some dude in the face with a baseball bat, I would deny him my WOTY vote. Sorry. Y’all that are voting for Impact awards are messed in the head. Maybe Sami hit you a couple of times. I don’t know.

4. February 27: I hope they do this again on Tuesday night There were a number of graphics errors during 2018, but none worse than when John Cena made his big return to SmackDown Live.



I mean…how do you mess up JOHN CENA? I can understand mixing up that jabroni Daniel Bryan with somebody else, or that ham n’ egger AJ Styles, or really anybody else on the SD Live roster. But not John Cena!

5. February 12: Braun’s Bass Skills: Braun Strowman definitely had an up & down year creatively. He made most of it work, even when he’d screw something up.



Braun has yet to release his debut album, but I’m sure it’s going to be a smash hit.

6. April 7: Gargano vs. Ciampa was 5 stars even with a botch: NXT TakeOver: New Orleans was deemed to be the Show of the Year by my friends at offtheteam.com. They also voted me Wrestling Poster of the Year, so I’m not going to argue with them. The match between Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa got five stars from Dave Meltzer & tied for the OTT MOTY vote.

the one negative of NXT Takeover i hate Reverse Frankensteiners, they're the ugliest thing to hit wrestling since my face pic.twitter.com/Jiv09Ja0aO — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) April 8, 2018



That tells you how much people loved this match. They forgot all the bad parts.

7. BIG ASS: You know what I miss most about Big Cass in WWE? His entrance



Man, I could have gotten so much material out of that if he didn’t get fired. Such a shame.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a happy & healthy new year!