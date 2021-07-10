Botched!: WWE Dynamite, Xia’s Knockout Kick, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I have to say that this edition feels a bit like a re-run. We’ve got bad AEW officiating. There’s Jim Ross saying something incorrectly. There’s even a dive ending badly!

Hopefully when these shows go back on the road I’ll have new things to include here! Probably not, but a boy can dream, right?

1. Worst Big Bang Theory Since The TV Show

No, I didn’t care for the show. Totally stereotyped geeks & nerds like me. Anyway, Kris Statlander has a pretty cool looking finishing move, but it can be pretty dangerous too. 1:21 in the video below for an example:

Poor Bunny bouncing on her head like that is something that could be easily avoided, I’d think.

2. Watch Xia’s Kicks

Scary moment on NXT during a match pitting Xia Li against Mercedes Martinez:

Can we give this ref a huge shoutout. She noticed Mercedes Martinez was out right away and proceeded to make the right call. pic.twitter.com/hz7hjKlBUQ — Ricardo Segarra (@RicardoESegarra) June 30, 2021

Fortunately the referee was able to sort things out and stop the match, as Mercedes was in no condition to do much of anything. The blame can be spread around here, as Xia swung for the fences & Mercedes did nothing to block it.

3. Rick Knox is biased

It’s the only explanation for what happens at the start of the video below, featuring the last couple minutes of Eddie Kingston/Penta taking on the Young Bucks.

No big deal, dude just counts three and says it’s a two count. I do think there’s a 50/50 shot that Knox actually becomes a heel ref and grows some ridiculous facial hair like the rest of the Elite are doing these days.

4. WWE Dynamite

I feel like I’m saying the same thing every couple of months here, but I don’t mean to pile on Jim Ross. As somebody who continually botches things whenever I try to talk on a podcast, I understand how these things happen. However, the standards are far higher for a broadcasting legend like JR than they are for me, and this was especially egregious because, well, duh.

"There's nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite." – Jim Ross pic.twitter.com/jfdCAsXUyM — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 1, 2021

I will say that I botch talking whether I’m on the sauce or not, so I’m not sure how much Ross’s Gordon Solie tribute act plays into things.

5. C’mon, Mace

It’s easy to see the potential that WWE sees in the man currently known as Mace. Listed at 6’7 & 280 lbs., Mace looks like the kind of guy that would stand out in an airport. He looks like the kind of guy that could beat just about anybody up. He’s also huge.

So he should be able to catch somebody much smaller than him, right?

Apparently not.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!