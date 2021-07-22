Botched!: Zelina Vega’s Slip, Heavy Ricky Starks, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & crazy couple of weeks in pro wrestling, as our favorites are heading back on the road. AEW’s having Fyter Fests while WWE has some money they’re giving out for people to put in the bank. I wish they’d give me some money, but until then I’ll be here doing this!

1. Ricky Starks: Heavier than we think?

Heading into the FTW Championship match on AEW Dynamite, one figured that Brian Cage would have quite the strength advantage over his lighter opponent. Dude is a freaking Machine, after all. However, I couldn’t help but notice that Cage had a tougher time throwing around Ricky Starks than one would have expected.

There were a couple of other spots where it seemed like Cage had a tough time getting a grip on Starks. I can only assume that Ricky Starks is much heavier than the 195 pounds that he’s listed at.

2. Stinger Sp-oh look there’s Ethan Page!

There’s a little too much going on sometimes on these wrestling shows. Sometimes we miss out on something important because a director decides that we need to see a crowd shot, or a wrestler doing something else instead. There are certain things that really shouldn’t be missed though, like a Stinger Splash in the crowd. Whether it’s leading to a miss or a hit, the fans at home want to see Sting try a splash. Even if we miss a couple seconds of Ethan Page unhooking a turnbuckle.

And let’s be honest, if you’re going to have a 62 year old man out there trying to Stinger Splash people, you better get that stuff on camera to make it worthwhile.

3. Best camera work on WWE TV in ages

Sometimes you don’t really take into account everybody put in danger by crazy wrestling spots. Like this past week on SmackDown when Kevin Owens jumped off a ladder and elbow dropped Seth Rollins through the announce table. We all know that KO is taking a risk with his body, no matter how well padded that announce table might be. We also know that Seth Rollins is taking a risk lying there, as there’s no guarantee of where Owens is going to land.

However, we forget about the camera man set up too close to the table.

Pretty good bump though, and the individual behind the camera was fine. Some question whether it was a botch or not. I think so, mostly because otherwise the camera men are instructed to shake their cameras up and down like they’re in an earthquake. Makes for great TV, I’m told.

4. Stuff happens. Ask Zelina!

My favorite kind of botches are the ones that people can own up to and not worry too much about. This probably wasn’t the most botchtastic moment of the women’s MITB ladder match, but I like Zelina Vega for owning up to it.

I actually legitimately slipped. 🤷🏽‍♀️ shit happens. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 19, 2021

See, it’s no big deal. To be honest, Zelina & the rest of the crew probably thought Nikki A.S.H. was going to fly a bit farther than she actually did. But she’s *almost* a super hero, so there ya go.

5. Gotta cut Johnny Drip Drip some slack here

I mean, this top rope move was like a 10.0 degree of difficulty here.

Sure, he didn’t really hit Drew, but it was still visually impressive.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!