Both Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn Comment On Possibly Main Eventing Wrestlemania Saturday

WWE has not announced what match will main event night one of Wrestlemania, which has led to fans wondering who will get the nod. The rumored choices are Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos. In an interview with ESPN (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn noted that he thinks his match the better story and should be the one that headlines.

He said: “Headlining, main event, whatever… These sometimes are bragging terms but my opinion, best story wins. This has been the story that’s carried the company for a year. It’s broken records with seemingly every metric we have, be it ratings being up, merchandise numbers being up, social media engagement… We’ll just see where it all ends up, but I think the story has spoken for itself.”

Meanwhile, Flair told Ryan Satin on the latest Out of Character (also via Wrestling Inc) that she thinks both Royal Rumble winners should headline both nights. Cody Rhodes, the men’s Royal Rumble winner, is main eventing tomorrow night against Roman Reigns.

She said: “If we don’t close, like am I going to be disappointed? Sure. But is it going to take away from the match and the moment and how we feel? No. I just go, ‘How do we as women know that, like, well why is theirs [men’s Royal Rumble match] guaranteed and ours isn’t?’“