Both Teams Set For Hardcore War At Impact Wrestling Rebellion

April 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray are set to have a ‘Hardcore War’ at Impact Wrestling Rebellion and now their teams have been set. Dreamer will team with Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian & Killer Kelly against Ray, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Kenny King & Masha Slamovich. Rebellion happens on Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto on April 16. The updated lineup includes:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: KUSHIDA vs. Steve Maclin
* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
* Ultimate X for Impact World Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (C) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Coven (KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde) (c) vs. The Death Dollz
* Last Rites Match: PCO vs. Eddie Edwards
* Hardcore War: Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian & Killer Kelly vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Kenny King & Masha Slamovich)
* The Design vs. Dirty Dango, Joe Hendry & Santino Marella

