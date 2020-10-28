wrestling / News
Both WWE and AEW Reportedly Interested In Thunder Rosa
As we noted last night, Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa to become the new NWA Women’s Champion during last night’s UWN Primetime Live. She will now defend the title against Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
While commenting on the change on Twitter, Dave Meltzer noted that both AEW and WWE have interest in Thunder Rosa. However, PWInsider reported last night that she is still under contract to the NWA for the foreseeable future. So even if there is interest (and AEW has used her several times recently), she’s not likely to leave NWA any time soon.
Serena Deeb of AEW (sorry) won the NWA women's title from Thunder Rosa tonight. We did hear about this likely happening and that both WWE & AEW had interest in her.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 28, 2020
