Bottle Thrown at John Cena During Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– You might have noticed during last night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a fan in the arena threw a bottle at John Cena during his promo segment after Cena prompted Mark Nash to come into the ring to introduce him. Cena then stopped Nash and picked up the bottle, disapprovingly shook his head at the crowd, and then tossed it out of the ring.

The bottle throw occurs at about three minutes of the video below. Fan footage of the segment has actually revealed when and where the bottle throw occurs from a fan sitting close to ringside. Security then escorted the individual who threw the bottle at Cena out of the arena.

John Cena will be back in action later today at WWE Backlash 2025. He defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against his old rival, Randy Orton, one last time. Today’s show is being held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Security threw out the guy who tossed the bottle at Cena IMMEDIATELY😭 pic.twitter.com/VvarWvW86B — Assassin #LetsGoCena (@Assassin6687) May 10, 2025