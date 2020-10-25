Bound for Glory French Commentary Broadcast Ultimately Scrapped Due to Technical Issues

– Last night’s broadcast for Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory was set to feature alternate commentary tracks for the event in French, German, and Spanish. However, F4WOnline.com reports that the scheduled French commentary track for the show by Marc Blondin and former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier on FITE TV was ultimately scrapped due to technical issues.

Per the report, FITE TV and Impact ran a test on Friday night, and everything appeared to be working with the platform that was being used. Unfortunately, a test was not performed with live footage from the event. Impact requested that Blondin and Grenier be ready for 7:25 pm local time yesterday (Oct. 24). They were set up to do commentary, but when a test with live footage was performed, there were audio issues.

This resulted in Blondin and Grenier reportedly being able to hear themselves and see the video feed, but their audio was not being transmitted to where it needed to go. Staff requested that Blondin and Grenier fix the problem, but they unable to. Everything was working normally the night before, and nothing had changed for them in that time. Due to the short window from the start time for the pay-per-view broadcast, the French commentary broadcast was ultimately cancelled.