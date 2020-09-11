wrestling / News

Bound for Glory Main Event May Be Announced On Tuesday’s Episode

September 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2020

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the main event for Bound for Glory (on October 24) will likely be announced on Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV. If it’s not announced then, it definitely will be the week after.

The main event will not be Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, which was announced for the Victory Road-themed TV episode. The winner of that match will defend the Impact World title in the main event of Bound for Glory.

