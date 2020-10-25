wrestling / News
Bound for Glory Suffers From PPV Broadcast Issues for Comcast/Xfinity in US, Production Issues During Broadcast (Video)
– As previously reported, last night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory event had its French broadcast commentary track scrapped at the last minute due to technical difficulties. However, those weren’t the only technical issues the show faced last night. F4WOnline.com reports that the show also had issues on the pay-per-view side in the US for Comcast/Xfinity.
Per the report, many parts of the country did not receive the event due to a problem on the cable TV side. The report noted that the event broadcast went smoothly everywhere else. Viewers who were unable to order the event through Comcast/Xfinity ultimately opted for FITE TV when their pay-per-view orders weren’t processed.
Elsewhere, Twitter user Maffewgregg shared a video showcasing some of the noticeable production issues that made the air during last night’s Bound for Glory broadcast. You can view that footage below:
supercut of Bound For Glory's production last night pic.twitter.com/AnQuIpAg1Z
— tired (@Maffewgregg) October 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution
- Backstage Update on Penta El Zero M Replacing Fenix in AEW Title Eliminator Tournament (SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy
- Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing