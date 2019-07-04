wrestling / News
Bound for Glory 2019 Location and City Announced
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the 2019 Bound for Glory event for Impact Wrestling will be held at the Odeum in Villa Park, Illinois. This was the venue for ECW Anarchy Rulz 1999. Other ECW and ROH events have been held there as well.
Bound for Glory 2019 is set for Sunday, October 20.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold
- More Details On Why Triple H Did Not Take Executive Director Role For RAW or Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’