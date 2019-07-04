wrestling / News

Bound for Glory 2019 Location and City Announced

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GFW Impact Bound For Glory

PWInsider reports that the 2019 Bound for Glory event for Impact Wrestling will be held at the Odeum in Villa Park, Illinois. This was the venue for ECW Anarchy Rulz 1999. Other ECW and ROH events have been held there as well.

Bound for Glory 2019 is set for Sunday, October 20.

