Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Bound For Glory Tickets Go On Sale August 25th, Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers, All In Pre-Show Party Tickets Go On Sale Today

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
GFW Bound For Glory

According to Pwinsider.com, tickets for the October 14th Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2018 PPV at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, Queens, NY will officially go on sale via Ticketmaster.com on Saturday, August 25 at 1 PM ET.

– Tickets for Flip Gordon’s All Out Party, that takes place before All In are now on sale…

– Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart made a special appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Tuesday before visiting Smackdown…

article topics :

All In, Flip Gordon, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading