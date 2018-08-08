Various News: Bound For Glory Tickets Go On Sale August 25th, Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers, All In Pre-Show Party Tickets Go On Sale Today

According to Pwinsider.com, tickets for the October 14th Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2018 PPV at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, Queens, NY will officially go on sale via Ticketmaster.com on Saturday, August 25 at 1 PM ET.

– Tickets for Flip Gordon’s All Out Party, that takes place before All In are now on sale…

Party Tix On Sale in 15 Mins! https://t.co/aQFeU1biyR . Meet & Greets Are On A First Come First Serve Basis. No Pre-Sales On Meet & Greets. Pricing To Be Determined Closer To Event.

•Flip Gordon

•Kazuchika Okada

•Marty Scurll

•Adam Page

+ More Special ALL IN Guests pic.twitter.com/nAPLLI1Qq7 — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) August 8, 2018

– Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart made a special appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Tuesday before visiting Smackdown…

No one was more excited to meet @HulkHogan than @MrGetFlee99. “He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers," Curry said. @Beau_Allen thinks they'd make a good tag team. “Vinny's stage name is ‘Flee' and I'm the… https://t.co/y80vK6kEd0 pic.twitter.com/MTPjY5xvxR — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 7, 2018