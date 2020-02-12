Bowling for Soup’s Jaret Reddick Speaks on Becoming Friends With Alexa Bliss Before Their Song Collaboration

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently interviewed Bowling for Soup’s Jaret Reddick about the “Alexa Bliss” song and music video they made. Below are some highlights of Reddick speaking about his relationship with Bliss and the music video for the song, where Bliss makes an appearance.

Jaret Reddick on first meeting Alexa Bliss: “I was actually at a wrestling event with my son, who’s 13, and we were watching, and Alexa Bliss came out. Big reaction! At the time, she was the champ, and I said, ‘You know, that girl there likes your dad’s band,’ and he’s like, ‘No, she doesn’t!’ So I just hit her up on Instagram like, ‘Hey, we’re here!’ Whatever. Fast forward, she invited us to come out to the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia a few years ago, we did, we met, became friends and, so yeah, the rest is kind of history. She grew up listening to Bowling For Soup, and had seen us before in Columbus, and it’s all in the song, really. That’s the story.”

Reddick on if Bowling for Soup would want to get involved with WWE: “We’re definitely known as the band that would pretty much play anywhere and entertain anybody – so of course, we definitely would love to be involved in any way. Now that we’ve gotten to know so many of them there, and Vince McMahon has been great about the song and very supportive of all of it, you know, they’re just such a great organization – so anything we could be involved in would be great.”