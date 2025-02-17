Boxer Delicious Orie Says He Was Offered A WWE Contract Before Deciding to Turn Pro

Delicious Orie says that WWE offered him a contract before he decided to take his boxing career pro. Orie was a member of the Great Britain boxing team in the 2024 Olympics, and he revealed in an interview with TalkSPORT’s Ben Davies that he was offered a deal by the company but decided to stick with boxing.

“They contacted me after the Olympics, they tried to sell me the package,” Orie said. “I went out to Florida for a week, I got to experience their shows, the training, the acting, it was beautiful and amazing. I got to meet a lot of the superstars and I got the whole immersive experience, so it was a hard decision. I was offered a contract, so I needed a few weeks to sit down and think about what I really want. It’s one thing earning money, but it’s another thing fulfilling myself in life. If I’m 60 or 70 years old, thinking will I be happy if I go down the WWE route?”

He continued, “I thought when I’m older looking back, as long as I give everything to boxing, I will be a happy man. So that is the primary reason I made the decision to go professional and stick to boxing. So we spoke with the team at the performance centre and they said the door is always open. I’ve passed the assessments and they are happy to take me, so you never know in a few years. When I’ve established myself as a professional boxer, I could potentially do some random appearances. In the next few years, they are looking to ramp up the UK scene and they said I’d be the first in mind.”

Orie will make his professional debut in Manchester on April 5th.