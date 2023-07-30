Boxer Erroll Spence Jr. Recalls Being a Fan of The Rock vs. Triple H Feud

Boxer Erroll Spence Jr. was a big fan of The Rock and Triple H’s WWE rivalry, as he recently discussed. Spence spoke with Scoop B Radio’s Brandon Robinson for an interview and during the discussion he talked about being a wrestling fan growing up and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his dream wrestling match: “My dream match, it already happened. Especially at that time, Triple H and The Rock were the biggest stars in WWE, and they fought each other. That was something I remember even as a little kid until this day.”

On being a fan of The Rock: “I was going for The Rock. He was ‘The People’s Champion.’ He had me getting in trouble, walking around talking about poontang pie. I didn’t know what it meant.”