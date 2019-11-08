Boxer Josh Warrington To Be in Attendance at Smackdown

– Boxer Josh Warrington will be in attendance for this week’s Smackdown, according to a new report. Warrington, the IBF featherweight title holder, told The Sun that he will be at the Raw and Smackdown tapings on Friday. Tyson Fury has been announced as appearing on the show after his win over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel last week.

Warrington told the site, “I’m very much looking forward to being at the wrestling this Friday in Manchester. I remember growing up watching WWE and I’ll be coming along with my nephew, who is two generations down the line and a huge fan now.”

He added, “It’s great to see so many boxers being involved both past and present. Over the years we’ve had Floyd Mayweather and of course we’ve just seen Tyson Fury – who did really well.

Smackdown and Raw will tape in Manchester on Friday and then air in their usual Friday night and Monday night timeslots.