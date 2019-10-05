Boxer Tyson Fury Set To Speak His Mind On RAW

WWE has announced that professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury will have an open mic on Monday’s episode of RAW to speak his mind. The episode happens at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Fury appeared on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he faced off with Braun Strowman.

WWE’s announcement reads:

WWE to offer Tyson Fury an open microphone this Monday night on Raw

After clinching an eight-man tag team victory, The Monster Among Men taunted undefeated professional boxer Tyson Fury to meet him in the ring.

WWE is offering Tyson Fury an open microphone… so, what could possibly go wrong?

After hopping the guardrail this past Friday Night on SmackDown in an attempt to confront Braun Strowman, the always controversial Fury will now be offered an open forum this Monday night on Raw to speak his mind following the explosive incident that saw a small army of security struggle to keep him from getting into the ring to mix it up with The Monster Among Men.

Tune in this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network to see if Fury accepts!