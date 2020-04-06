WWE News: Topanga From Boy Meets World Tweets About Firefly Funhouse, McIntyre & Charlotte Set for ESPN, WM 36 Night Two Highlights

– Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on the hit 1990s sitcom, Boy Meets World, responded to a tweet from Mustafa Ali that referenced the classic Boy Meets World episode that featured Vader and Jake Roberts. Fishel responded by saying they should let her in the Firefly Funhouse.

“The least they can do is let me in the Firefly Funhouse.”

– Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are both set to appear on ESPN on Monday morning fresh off their big wins at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre will appear on Golic & Wingo on ESPN2 at 8:10AM ET while Charlotte will be on Get Up at 9:45AM ET.

– WWE has released video highlights from night two of WrestleMania 36, including the much-talked-about Firefly Funhouse Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena.