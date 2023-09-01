wrestling / News
BPW Out Of Time Results 8.27.23: KC Navarro Battles Brian Kendrick, More
August 31, 2023 | Posted by
Battlefield Pro Wrestling’s BPW Out Of Time show took place on Sunday, with Brian Kendrick battling KC Navarro and more. You can see the results below from the Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania show, which aired on PSN, per Cagematch.net:
* Vee Marino def. Bryce Redis and Philadelphia Playboy and Wildboy Stevo
* Bull James def. Andrew Anderson
* Tina San Antonio def. Kelly Madan
* Gene Snitsky def. Oxx Adams by Count Out
* Sean Maluta def. Jordan Oliver
* JJ Smith def. Nolan Pierce
* Encore def. Sam Adams
* Dark STG def. Spencer Slade
* BPW Tag Team Championships #1 Contender’s Match: Championship Material def. The Brothers Gray, The Vetrano Brothers and TNT
* KC Navarro def. Brian Kendrick
