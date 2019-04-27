wrestling / News
Bracket For PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Released
– PROGRESS Wrestling has released the brackets for their 2019 Super Strong Style 16 tournament. You can see the brackets below for the tournmament, which includes Kyle O’Reilly, Aerostar, Trevor Lee, Chris Ridgeway, Daga, Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, Chris Brookes, Ilja Dragunov, DJ Z, Artemis Spencer, David Starr, Darby Allin, Paul Robinson, Lucky Kid and Kyle Fletcher.
The tournament takes place at Alexandra Palace in London and runs from May 4th through the 6th.
Your bracket for this year's #SSS16. pic.twitter.com/9qhIR9x86N
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 25, 2019
