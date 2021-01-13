Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team

WWE has revealed the bracket for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which not only includes previously announced teams, but a mystery team. The team is called “MSK”, which is also the term recently trademarked by the company. So far, only two of the matches were officially announced for tonight. The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will face Breezango, while Ever-Rise will battle the Grizzled Young Veterans. Here is the full tournament lineup, as well as the bracket:

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Breezango

* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Desmond Troy

* KUSHIDA & Leon Ruff vs. The Way (Austin Theory & Johnny Gargano)

* Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* MSK vs. Jake Atlas & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. Lucha House Party

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) vs. The Bollywood Boyz